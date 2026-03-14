Regency Parc Unveils Art Installations by Renowned Artists in Coral Gables
Codina Partners is proud to announce several major art installations at Regency Parc, a first-of-its kind ultra-luxury residential tower in downtown Coral Gables that will be welcoming residents in early 2026. These artworks by internationally recognized artists like Lynda Benglis, Peter Busby and Magnus Sodamin reinforce Coral Gables’ emergence as a dynamic center for contemporary art.
At the formal entrance of Regency Parc stands Power Tower (2019) by Lynda Benglis. In richly textured bronze and designed to interact with light and shadow, the sculpture is both durable and visually engaging.
Benglis’ installation is part of Coral Gables’ Art in Public Places Program, a municipal initiative that brings contemporary art into public spaces and new developments, ensuring art is accessible and seamlessly integrated into architectural design. Power Tower exemplifies this mission by providing an awe-inspiring visual experience that engages both the building’s residents and the wider community.
“As we carefully evaluated the project and what works would be commensurate with the gravitas of the building itself, Lynda Benglis’ work stood out as the clear choice. We are proud to have helped bring such timeless and engaging art to the public outside Regency Parc.”
Jeffrey Deitch
Benglis’ work, known for its bold, fluid shapes and integration with natural and architectural surroundings, has been featured in public collections across the United States.
At the heart of Regency Parc’s open-air courtyard, named The Orchid Sanctuary at Regency Parc, Miami-based artist Magnus Sodamin presents a monumental hand-painted mural. Titled In Paradisum, Latin for “into paradise”, the mural draws inspiration from South Florida’s lush subtropical environment and vibrant orchids. The mural marks Sodamin’s first public project in Coral Gables, the city where his artistic journey began.
“For me, this project really came full circle. Growing up, I was always inspired by the lush flora that lines the Coral Gables Waterway. In Paradisum reflects all the different florals and plants that inspired me all those years ago.”
Magnus Sodamin
At over 54’ x 120’, it is the largest mural in the City of Coral Gables and the largest single-face mural in Miami-Dade County.
Codina Partners, the developer behind Regency Parc, partnered with the team at Goldman Global Arts, a creative curation agency dedicated to transforming public spaces through art, to commission an artist who would create a truly exceptional piece that would capture the essence of this unique space in The Orchid Sanctuary at Regency Parc.
“Codina Partners is truly in a league of its own when it comes to real estate development. As I became familiar with Regency Parc, it was clear the project wasn’t simply about luxury — it was about design excellence, meticulous attention to detail, and first-class amenities in the heart of Coral Gables. At the core of the complex stood a blank wall, and at its base, an orchid garden. Our task was to transform this canvas into a world of beauty on an unimaginable scale. Spanning 120 feet in width and five stories in height, we selected Miami-based artist Magnus Sodamin to take on the challenge. One hundred gallons of paint, 18 days, and 125 hours of brushwork later, the result is an epic mural that takes your breath away and complements the one-of-a-kind nature of Regency Parc.”
Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO and Founder of Goldman Global Arts
Anchoring the courtyard, Sodamin’s mural is paired with the Paradisum Piano, a fully cast concrete interactive piano that carries a smaller mural echoing the larger work. Originally devised in Jerusalem as a social experiment, the piano invites residents and visitors to connect through shared musical experiences and community. Paradisum Piano further enlivens The Orchid Sanctuary at Regency Parc, creating a space where art, music, and nature converge.
Sodamin grew up in Coral Gables, where his father transformed their family garage into his first studio. His work has been exhibited widely, including solo shows at Dot Fiftyone Gallery and Primary Projects, and resides in collections including the Boca Raton Museum of Art and collector Jorge Pérez.
Together, Benglis’ sculpture and Sodamin’s mural and piano reflect a thoughtful approach to merging luxury living with world-class art. Regency Parc’s amenities and 126 Sky Residences, ranging from 1,768 to 12,000 square feet, are designed around privacy, wellness, sophistication and service. The top five floors, known as “The Cloud,” include two full-floor Skyhomes and half-floor units ranging from 3,528 to 6,005 square feet, offering panoramic views of Coral Gables and Miami. Codina will reside in the very top-floor Skyhome, with Richard Fain, former Chairman of Royal Caribbean Group, occupying the floor below.
Art is thoughtfully integrated throughout the building, including Peter Busby’s stainless-steel wire sculpture called “Depths of Grace”. Shaped like a whale’s fluke, the piece is partially submerged in Regency Parc’s pool deck waters. It was designed as an homage to the Right Whale, a marine mammal known for its beauty and grace, an whose migratory patterns bring it off the coast of Florida annually. Busby designed the piece as a symbol suggesting that what is most powerful and enduring is often found by looking within the depths of our own souls. Every detail has been carefully considered to create a seamless connection between luxury, design and culture, establishing Regency Parc as a new standard in Coral Gables living, where world-class amenities meet an immersive, art-forward experience.
In addition to curated artworks, Regency Parc will feature live orchids in collaboration with Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. As part of Fairchild’s Million Orchid Project, an initiative to propagate and reintroduce native orchids across South Florida, the orchid installations in the courtyard will offer a living, immersive experience that complements the building’s art-forward vision.
“Regency Parc is unlike anywhere in South Florida. With a building of this caliber, you expect to not only have art in residence, but truly exceptional, awe-inspiring art. That’s what has been curated throughout.”
Armando Codina, Executive Chairman of Codina Partners, and the visionary behind Regency Parc
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