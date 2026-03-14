Regency Parc Unveils Art Installations by Renowned Artists in Coral Gables

“Codina Partners is truly in a league of its own when it comes to real estate development. As I became familiar with Regency Parc, it was clear the project wasn’t simply about luxury — it was about design excellence, meticulous attention to detail, and first-class amenities in the heart of Coral Gables. At the core of the complex stood a blank wall, and at its base, an orchid garden. Our task was to transform this canvas into a world of beauty on an unimaginable scale. Spanning 120 feet in width and five stories in height, we selected Miami-based artist Magnus Sodamin to take on the challenge. One hundred gallons of paint, 18 days, and 125 hours of brushwork later, the result is an epic mural that takes your breath away and complements the one-of-a-kind nature of Regency Parc.”

Jessica Goldman Srebnick, CEO and Founder of Goldman Global Arts