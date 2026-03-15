Adam Shane Announces Next Chapter with Yoga Joint, Bringing the Infrared Fitness Brand to New York City
Renowned fitness executive Adam Shane, previously Chief Development Officer and EVP of Operations at Barry’s, today announced his next chapter: Owner of Yoga Joint New York, leading the expansion of the brand into the New York City market. Backed by a diverse and distinguished group of investors spanning fitness, real estate, finance and entertainment, Shane brings deep industry expertise to one of the fastest-growing concepts in boutique fitness.
Yoga Joint is the nation’s premier chain of infrared heated fitness studios founded in South Florida in 2010 and expanding nationally in 2026. Known for its signature vinyasa yoga and high-energy strength training classes, Yoga Joint New York pairs top-of-the-line studio design and elite fitness talent with a standout commitment to client hospitality and employee satisfaction. This people-first philosophy creates a culture where clients and employees are empowered to thrive, setting a new standard for boutique fitness in New York City.
“Yoga Joint has built something incredibly special in South Florida with its unique and highly effective FIIT + Flow duality. But what truly sets the brand apart is our commitment to both client experience and team culture. Whether you come in for yoga or strength training, you’re stepping into an inspiring community with a top-of-the-line infrared heat system and an elevated studio experience designed for New York’s yoga and fitness enthusiasts alike.”
Adam Shane, Owner of Yoga Joint New York
Shane will open Yoga Joint’s first two New York locations in Fall 2026. The inaugural studios will be located at 470 Park Avenue South in Manhattan and 267 Kent Ave in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, with plans to scale to 15+ locations across New York City and surrounding markets by 2030, including Westchester, Long Island, Greenwich (CT), Jersey City, and Hoboken. Under Shane’s leadership, Yoga Joint New York will merge the brand’s proven programming with his extensive experience building premium, lifestyle-driven fitness concepts.
“Adam’s vision and leadership make him the ideal partner to introduce Yoga Joint to New York. His ability to build community-driven, high-performance fitness brands aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re thrilled to see Yoga Joint take this next step.”
Paige Held, Founder of Yoga Joint
Yoga Joint Park Avenue South will span 6,300 square feet across ground-floor and basement space, while Yoga Joint Williamsburg will encompass 4,500 square feet of ground-floor space. Both studios will feature top-of-the-line infrared heating, dynamic LED lighting, and amenity-rich locker rooms, setting the tone for the brand’s elevated NYC footprint.
Founded by Paige Held in 2010, Yoga Joint has become one of South Florida’s most popular boutique fitness brands, currently operating 17 studios and looking to double its footprint by 2027 with new locations in FL, NY, NJ, CT, MA and TX.
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