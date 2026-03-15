Domus Brickell Park Debuts in Miami, Blending Luxury Living with Hotel Comforts
North Development is proud to announce the grand opening of Domus Brickell Park, a first-of-its-kind development that blends the luxuries of a hotel with the comforts of home. Located at 1611 SW 2nd Ave. in the heart of Miami’s financial district, the 12-story, 171-unit project debuts North Development’s Domus FLATS model, the firm's signature residential brand, redefining the meaning of condo-hotel development with a more hospitality-driven mission.
“We are so excited to celebrate the grand opening of Domus Brickell Park, our first new development in Miami and the first time North Development is introducing the FLATS model, truly bringing our condo-hotel 3.0 vision to life. This building has so much to offer through its amenities, location and dynamic ground-floor retail. We look forward to welcoming guests through our doors to experience the Domus brand as a hospitality-forward concept and we can’t wait to continue to build upon this momentum.”
Ricardo Dunin, Co-Founder of North Development
Designed by Zyscovich with interiors by Urban Robot Associates, the dwellings range from studios to two-bedroom layouts and come fully furnished with premium appliances, quartz countertops, and sleek modern fixtures. The 4,200-square-foot lobby anchors the building’s hospitality-driven amenity program and features a gathering lounge alongside the new flagship location of Ludlow Coffee Supply. During the day, Ludlow will serve specialty coffee and baked goods before transitioning into a full bar and dinner experience in the evening - an entirely new concept for the brand, debuting at Domus Brickell Park. Beyond the lobby, residents and guests enjoy a thoughtfully curated collection of amenities that reflect the project’s hospitality-first approach, including a gourmet market, fitness center, steam room, and a rooftop pool deck with cabanas, daybeds, and a hot tub, as well as access to the Domus bike-share program.
“Domus Brickell Park stands out in Miami’s competitive market as a thoughtfully-constructed, lifestyle-driven development. Not only were we able to deliver this project on time and on budget, but we also created an asset that combines luxury and convenience for our buyers, making it incredibly appealing to international investors. ”
Juan Carlos Tassara, Co-Founder of North Development
Positioning convenience at the forefront of everyday life, the Domus FLATS model seamlessly combines the comforts of home with the service, security and consistency of a hotel. Domus FLATS will debut a revolutionary and tech-forward new condo-hotel model that meets the needs of hotel guests and individual investors alike. With the launch of this new concept, North Development is also introducing the Domus App, where guests and residents have the world at their fingertips and can access mobile check-ins, digital keys, on-demand services, and more than 100 global booking platforms, including Marriott Bonvoy and Hyatt. North Management operates Domus Brickell Park, the in-house management company that curates resort-style living experiences for all of North Development’s projects.
“North Management was founded to offer investors a premium experience where every hospitality aspect of their unit is managed for them. From programming and bookings to on-demand high-quality services, we are fostering an elevated lifestyle that guests and residents can consistently depend on.”
Kat Flores, President of North Management
Surrounding Domus Brickell Park is one of Miami’s most energetic yet sophisticated neighborhoods. Known as the “Manhattan of the South,” Brickell has evolved into a thriving urban core that is home to major finance and technology companies, world-class dining and upscale retail. Anchored by Brickell City Center, the neighborhood’s premier shopping and lifestyle destination, Brickell also offers unparalleled access to Miami International Airport, downtown Miami and the Kaseya Center, major museums, and the city’s iconic beaches.
A limited selection of units remain, with prices beginning at $600K. Cervera Real Estate exclusively leads sales, with private appointments available at the development’s sales gallery located at 1200 Brickell Ave. on the 18th Floor. For more information, visit http://DomusBrickellPark.com.
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