Hudson River Park Friends Raises Over $500,000 at 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon
New York’s philanthropic and creative communities gathered on March 6, 2026, for the 10th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon benefiting Hudson River Park Friends. Held at Tribeca Rooftop and hosted by CBS News’s Naomi Ruchim, the festive afternoon raised more than $500,000 in support of the park’s programming, environmental initiatives, and beloved playground spaces.
The luncheon marked an important milestone for the Playground Committee, celebrating ten years since its inaugural event. The theme, “Glow Up: Then and Now,” reflected the remarkable transformation of Hudson River Park over the past several decades. Guests spent the afternoon recognizing the park’s evolution while supporting its future through fundraising and community engagement.
Honoring Women Shaping Business, Fashion, and Public Affairs
A highlight of the event was the recognition of three honorees whose leadership spans entrepreneurship, fashion, and corporate affairs. Hudson River Park Friends honored Melissa Ben-Ishay, CEO and co-founder of Baked by Melissa and a New York Times bestselling author, along with Catherine Holstein, founder and chief creative officer of fashion house KHAITE. Kelly Molinari, vice president of U.S. public affairs for L’Oréal Groupe, was also recognized for her contributions and community leadership.
The honorees reflect the event’s broader spirit of celebrating individuals who shape culture while remaining deeply connected to New York’s civic life.
The luncheon’s leadership included Playground Committee co-presidents Jenny Miller Dutton and Jill Simpson. Luncheon co-chairs were Caroline Bliss Spencer, Valerie Doherty, Hayan Kim Lee, Lauren P. Legittino, Becca Mignanelli, Hanna Richheimer, Naomi Ruchim, Cassandra Ryan, and Alexis Tarlow.
A Guest List That Brought New York Together
Nearly every corner of New York’s cultural landscape was represented at the event. Guests included Martha Stewart, who attended wearing Libertine, along with Martha Hunt, Aditi Banga, Daisy Toye, Eleonora Srugo, Gillian Del Zotto, Ilana Wiles, Krista Nickols, Kristin Kumar, Maria Dueñas Jacobs, Melissa Gottesman, Rebecca Jarvis, Sarah Blakley-Cartwright, Vanessa de Viel Castel, and others.
The afternoon also welcomed several public officials and community leaders including New York City Council Member Gale Brewer, State Senator Erik Bottcher, District Leader Robert Gottheim, and New York State Assembly Member Tony Simone.
Their presence underscored the park’s importance not only as a recreational space but also as a civic asset that serves millions of New Yorkers each year.
Celebrating the Transformation of Hudson River Park
The luncheon’s “Glow Up” theme highlighted Hudson River Park’s dramatic transformation since the late 1990s. Today the park spans 550 acres along Manhattan’s west side, stretching from Chambers Street to West 59th Street and offering green space, waterfront access, and recreational opportunities to residents and visitors alike.
Despite its scale and popularity, Hudson River Park is not a city park. Its maintenance and programming rely heavily on private donations and community support. Organizations such as Hudson River Park Friends play a critical role in ensuring that the park remains clean, accessible, and continuously evolving.
Beyond its scenic lawns and gardens, the park’s development has restored wildlife habitats, strengthened the local economy, and expanded educational opportunities for young New Yorkers.
Playground Committee Impact Over the Past Decade
The Playground Committee has been a driving force behind many of the park’s family focused initiatives. Members raise funds that support playgrounds, youth sports programming, environmental education, and activities designed for children and families across the city.
In the past decade alone, the committee has helped raise more than $7 million for Hudson River Park. Those funds have supported amenities that encourage movement, creativity, and outdoor learning.
Among the most notable projects is the Pier 26 Science Playground, a 4,000 square foot play space where children can climb, slide, and explore structures inspired by Hudson River wildlife and habitats. The playground was made possible in part through a $3.5 million fundraising campaign led by Hudson River Park Friends and supported by the Playground Committee.
Auction Highlights and Supporters
The afternoon also featured a live auction hosted by Caitlin Davis, founder and CEO of art advisory Warfield Eliot. The auction included several highly coveted experiences, including an exclusive KHAITE runway show and shopping experience.
Other packages included an ultimate sports experience featuring Rangers, Knicks, and MLB World Series tickets, as well as a meet and greet with former professional tennis star Eugenie Bouchard paired with a private clinic at Hudson River Tennis Club.
Sponsors supporting the luncheon included Hudson Square Properties, L’Oréal Groupe, and Turner Construction Company as Park Sponsors. Gift bags were sponsored by Elliston Pediatrics, while the event’s Models & Bottles sponsors included Doherty Enterprises and Tombolo.
Supporting a Park That Belongs to the City
The Playground Committee Luncheon has become one of the key fundraising moments for Hudson River Park Friends each year. This year’s record breaking total reinforces the strong community support that continues to sustain the park’s growth.
For New Yorkers, Hudson River Park represents far more than a stretch of waterfront. It offers green space for families, environmental education for children, and recreational opportunities that contribute to the health and resilience of the city.
As the park continues to evolve, events such as the Playground Committee Luncheon ensure that its future remains as bright as its remarkable glow up.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.