Flow & Partners Complete Flow House in Downtown Miami
Flow, the residential real estate company co-founded by Adam Neumann, has completed construction of Flow House, a 41-story condominium tower in Downtown Miami, in partnership with South Florida-based real estate development firm Merrimac Ventures. Located at 697 North Miami Avenue in the 27-acre Miami Worldcenter mixed-use district, Flow House redefines the standards of modern city living, integrating work, wellness, and community into a seamless residential experience.
Flow House’s 466 fully furnished residences range from studios to two-bedrooms with prices starting at $480,000. Buyers from more than 23 countries have purchased over 350 residences in just 16 months, making Flow House one of the fastest-selling condominium offerings in Downtown Miami's recent history. With only a limited number of residences remaining, many buyers are electing to take advantage of Flow House's hassle-free leaseback program – designed to provide a path to owning a professionally managed and leased property with minimal operational and ownership burdens. Studios have led sales velocity, underscoring robust buyer appetite for right-sized residences in one of Miami's most walkable urban addresses.
“At Flow, we believe a home should be more than just where you live. By integrating all aspects of the residential experience under one roof, Flow House is designed to give residents the environment, community and inspiration they need to become the highest version of themselves.”
Adam Neumann, Co-Founder of Flow
Turnkey residences by Flow Furnishings feature custom lighting packages, European-style cabinetry, luxury bath fixtures, in-unit washers and dryers, and private balconies in select homes. Floorplans range from 300 to 1,050 square feet to accommodate a wide range of lifestyles, from primary residents to part-time visitors and investors.
“Flow House stands as a testament to Miami Worldcenter’s evolution as a dynamic, urban destination blending thoughtful design, vibrant community amenities, and a fresh approach to downtown living. Its completion adds the premier residential experience that amplifies the energy of the neighborhood while offering residents seamless access to everything this part of Downtown Miami has to offer.”
Nitin Motwani, Managing Partner of Merrimac Ventures
Flow House was intentionally designed to foster connection, wellbeing, and productivity through more than 46,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor amenities, all of which are pet-friendly. Wellness-focused spaces include a 126-foot lap pool, spa with sauna and steam rooms, cold plunge, meditation and practice rooms, yoga and Pilates studio, Technogym-equipped fitness center, Zen Garden, and cabanas. Dedicated work and creative areas feature expansive coworking spaces, private offices, conference rooms, phone booths, a boardroom, and a podcast studio. Social and entertainment offerings include the Flow Social Club, media screening room, game room, café, outdoor grill and picnic areas, and curated resident programming.
The tower also features 36,900 square feet of ground floor retail and dining, further activating the pedestrian experience within Miami Worldcenter and providing residents with an integrated live-work-play environment just steps from their homes.
Located within a five-block radius of Miami’s top cultural, entertainment, and transit destinations, including the Kaseya Center, the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), the Frost Museum of Science, Brightline’s MiamiCentral station, and the pedestrian promenades of Miami Worldcenter, Flow House offers to its residents an urban lifestyle with seamless walkability to dining, retail, entertainment, and transit
Flow House is the latest residential delivery within Miami Worldcenter, the $6 billion mixed-use district transforming the heart of Downtown Miami into a true “city within a city.” Spanning 10 city blocks, the master-planned development brings together residential towers, retail, hospitality, entertainment, and direct connectivity to major transit, cultural institutions, and waterfront parks.
Sales for Flow House are exclusively managed by OneWorld Properties. For more information, please visit www.flowhouse.life or contact the sales team at (786) 580-4200.
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