Miami River Welcomes 'Conchy': A Bold New Sculpture by Colombian Artist MÖRSKI
Curator Project, a Miami-based arts advisory firm co-founded in 2024 by arts entrepreneurs Fefi Rosado and Ericka Witkowski, is the arts collective behind the upcoming Wednesday, March 11 installation of a large colorful sculpture by Colombian artist MÖRSKI on the Miami River.
Conchy, a 10-foot-tall sculpture that takes the form of a giant pink flamingo floatie, will occupy a prominent location on the river along the Riverwalk. The striking new work will be installed directly in front of one of the Flow buildings, a modern residential apartment complex owned by former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann. Part of the artist’s Spectacular Bathhouse collection, the work is inspired by themes of leisure and recreation, with a nostalgic nod to the swimming pools and pool floats of childhoods spent enjoying South Florida’s languid summers. The sculpture, crafted from polyurethane, fiberglass, polyester resin, and marine-grade paint, is the artist’s first public installation in the United States.
“As the Miami Riverwalk continues to grow as an urban cultural and pedestrian corridor, thousands of residents, pedestrians, and boaters will be exposed to Conchy daily. The impact of this installation is twofold – igniting interest in MÖRSKI’s incredibly compelling work and offering passersby an opportunity to interact with public art in an unexpected setting. We are thrilled to be part of this highly visible and important project in a rapidly evolving Miami neighborhood.”
Ericka Witkowski
This installation also represents a significant milestone for Curator Project. The partners met by chance several years ago and instantly connected over a shared love of art and a desire to nurture that passion in their lives. They put their dreams on hold when the pandemic brought uncertainty, continuing to pursue their established careers – Witkowski in commercial real estate and Rosado, originally from Colombia, in her family’s concrete fabrication business. Eventually, feeling the time was right, they decided to augment their day jobs and fully activate their right brains with Curator Project. With it, they rely on their well-honed professional skill sets alongside their creativity and love of the arts to form a unique and unconventional arts advisory business.
Rosado’s frequent travels to Latin America to visit family had always drawn her to artists’ studios and galleries; now she was more intentional about these visits, seeking out both emerging and established artists to invite to join Curator Project’s growing roster. Witkowski’s knowledge of Miami’s real estate and development markets has provided an ideal conduit for meeting potential clients for the site-specific works the firm is most interested in orchestrating.
“Trips home to Colombia always included visits to galleries and artist studios. There is so much talent and so many artists whose stories have not been told in the U.S. I wanted to bring their work to a new audience of collectors. Living in Miami—which is home to a robust Latin American art scene and a multicultural population, as well as a city experiencing tremendous development and recognized as a world-class arts center—made the decision to embark on this adventure a no-brainer.”
Fefi Rosado
In this way, Rosado and Witkowski have developed a carefully curated roster of emerging and established artists, many of whom are well known in their home countries but have not yet had significant exposure in the United States. From encouraging young professionals who may feel intimidated by the traditional gallery scene to purchase original artwork, to working with builders and developers to create site-specific works, Curator Project has accomplished much since its inception less than two years ago, often in highly personalized and original ways. They have showcased their artists in offbeat venues ranging from Curator Project House, a six-month art pop-up in Miami Shores, to events incorporating poetry and music, as well as exhibitions at locations ranging from hot new restaurants to country clubs. In doing so, they have quickly established themselves as innovative curatorial talents and strong advocates for their artists.
The partners continue to expand the definition of what Curator Project can do.
“Working with MÖRSKI, the City of Miami, and the Flow owners on the Conchy project has been an amazing opportunity, especially considering that Miami is renowned as home to one of the most extensive and diverse municipal public art scenes in the United States. We would love to work with our artists on more site-specific and commissioned works, helping them achieve broader exposure while bringing the public opportunities to appreciate art in their everyday lives.”
Ericka Witkowski
For more information about Curator Project and to view their portfolio of artists and available work, visit www.curatorproject.com. Those interested in commissions and installations should contact Rosado and Witkowski directly at hi@curatorproject.com.
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