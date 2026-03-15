Van Leeuwen Expands in Miami with First Dual Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Shop
Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, the nationally beloved brand known for its made-from-scratch dairy and vegan ice creams, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest Miami scoop shop in the heart of Mary Brickell Village on March 19, 2026. Following the successful debuts of its Miami Beach and Palm Beach County outposts, Van Leeuwen Brickell marks the brand’s continued expansion across Florida, and will debut its newly launched frozen yogurt, making it the brand’s first-ever dual ice cream and frozen yogurt shop available exclusively at the new Miami location.
“For years, we’ve been experimenting with frozen yogurt and soft serve in our research and development kitchens. Over the past year we started seeing incredible demand for frozen yogurt, so we decided to lean in and do it the Van Leeuwen way — applying the same sourcing ethos we bring to our ice cream. That means using organic A2 Bulgarian yogurt, shade-grown ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha, and the finest pistachios from Sicily blended with kataifi. We can’t wait to introduce it at our new Brickell shop, and to welcome everyone for both ice cream and frozen yogurt made with good ingredients that makes you feel good.”
Ben Van Leeuwen, co-founder and CEO
Van Leeuwen’s frozen yogurt will be available in all sizes, beginning with two signature flavors: Tart, made with A2 organic Bulgarian yogurt and offered as the always-available classic, and Matcha, the first in a rotating series of seasonal flavors made with ceremonial-grade matcha. Guests have the option to enjoy the flavors individually or swirled together. The dual ice cream and frozen yogurt shop will also feature an expanded toppings menu to complement both offerings. Available toppings include strawberries, pistachio kataifi, toasted coconut, mochi, chocolate curls, cookies & cream crumble, and Sicilian pistachio cream.
As part of its Brickell opening, Van Leeuwen has partnered with COYO Taco—a beloved local Miami favorite—for a limited-time Cajeta Sundae, featuring an exclusive Cajeta ice cream created for the collaboration, topped with salted caramel, whipped cream, and COYO Taco churro pieces. The shop will also feature Van Leeuwen's extensive menu of 25+ signature flavors, including BIGFACE Coffee Affogato, Honeycomb, Brown Sugar Cookie Dough Brownie, Pistachio (made with Sicilian pistachios from Mount Etna), Marionberry Cheesecake, and Earl Grey Tea, alongside sundaes, milkshakes, housemade waffle cones, ice cream sandwiches, and pints-to-go. Popular vegan offerings include Banana Bread Pudding, Peanut Butter Brownie Honeycomb, and Strawberry Shortcake.
In celebration of the official grand opening, Van Leeuwen will offer $1 single scoops or small frozen yogurts from 12 PM – 2 PM on opening day Thursday, March 19th, and give away free limited-edition totes to the first 100 customers starting at 12 PM.
Spanning nearly 1,200 square feet, the Brickell scoop shop blends Van Leeuwen’s signature pastel palette with custom tiles inspired by its classic Vanilla Bean and Praline Butter Cake flavors. With indoor and outdoor seating available, the bright, playful space delivers a nostalgic yet modern feel, designed to be just as photogenic as the scoops themselves.
Founded in 2008 as a yellow ice cream truck on the streets of NYC, Van Leeuwen has since gained a cult following for its ultra-creamy French-style ice cream (made with twice the amount of egg yolks as standard ice cream), innovative vegan options, and unexpected collaboration flavors. From its award-winning Vanilla Bean (named best vanilla ice cream by The New York Times/Wirecutter) to buzzworthy limited editions such as Kraft Mac & Cheese, Hidden Valley Ranch, and Espresso (with singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter), Van Leeuwen continues to push the boundaries of ice cream.
Van Leeuwen Brickell is located at 900 S Miami Ave and will be open daily, serving scoops, sundaes, frozen yogurt and 14 oz pints to-go. Opening day hours on March 19 are 12 PM–12 AM. Standard operating hours will be daily from 11 AM - 12 AM.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.