SLIM’S: Stephen Starr Introduces a Bold New Steakhouse Concept at Bal Harbour Shops

Acclaimed restaurateur Stephen Starr and Starr Restaurants will debut SLIM’S, a glamorous new steakhouse opening on March 17, 2026 in the original home of Starr’s celebrated Makoto in Bal Harbour. Inspired by the timeless allure and glamour of the golden age of cinema, SLIM’S is set to emerge as an intimate hideaway of cool sophistication, a place where nostalgia, indulgence and style converge. Designed by GACHOT, the 183 seat restaurant features rich textures, plush leather banquettes, and dramatic murals, marrying old world elegance with contemporary Miami flair. Indoor and outdoor dining areas, along with a dedicated bar create a setting that transitions effortlessly from daytime cocktails to late-night dinners. SLIM’S is created as a place to linger over drinks, celebrate special occasions, gather with friends, and settle in for an elevated take on the traditional steakhouse experience.