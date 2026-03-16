SLIM’S: Stephen Starr Introduces a Bold New Steakhouse Concept at Bal Harbour Shops
Acclaimed restaurateur Stephen Starr and Starr Restaurants will debut SLIM’S, a glamorous new steakhouse opening on March 17, 2026 in the original home of Starr’s celebrated Makoto in Bal Harbour. Inspired by the timeless allure and glamour of the golden age of cinema, SLIM’S is set to emerge as an intimate hideaway of cool sophistication, a place where nostalgia, indulgence and style converge. Designed by GACHOT, the 183 seat restaurant features rich textures, plush leather banquettes, and dramatic murals, marrying old world elegance with contemporary Miami flair. Indoor and outdoor dining areas, along with a dedicated bar create a setting that transitions effortlessly from daytime cocktails to late-night dinners. SLIM’S is created as a place to linger over drinks, celebrate special occasions, gather with friends, and settle in for an elevated take on the traditional steakhouse experience.
At the heart of SLIM’S is a menu rooted in steakhouse tradition and elevated through technique and premium sourcing. The culinary program, led by Chef Anthony Micari, honors iconic steakhouse favorites, with standout offerings including Wagyu, an array of premium meat cuts, a refined Raw Bar and Caviar experience, and Starr Restaurant’s signature Cheesesteak, crafted with hand cut Wagyu, black truffle, foie gras, fried onions, and American cheese on a freshly baked sesame roll. The menu is rounded out with reimagined takes on starters and sides, from Pigs in a Blanket, Oysters on the Half Shell, King Crab Rolls, and Crab Stuffed Avocado, to seafood signatures such as Wild Dover Sole, Twin Lobster Tails, and Chilean Seabass. To end the meal on a sweet note, desserts nod to nostalgic indulgence with delights such as Coconut Chiffon Cake, Pink Champagne Cake, and tableside Bananas Foster.
The cocktail program pays tribute to a bygone era of indulgence and style, anchored by expertly crafted Martinis. A dedicated martini list offers signature variations designed to suit every palate, from subtly dirty to sweet-forward, while the broader cocktail list draws on retro influences. The wine program consists of a curated selection of benchmark producers from around the world, with wines chosen to complement the cuisine and capture the energy and panache of Bal Harbour Shops.
“Bal Harbour has always been a special place – glamorous, international, and effortlessly chic. This space carries a lot of history as Makoto’s original home, so coming back to reimagine it as SLIM’S felt right. I wanted to create an intentional space that feels transportive but still welcoming, where locals and visitors can come together to experience delicious food, great drinks, and an atmosphere that feels special.”
Stephen Starr
GACHOT, known for crafting spaces that balance refined aesthetics with a strong sense of place, has brought Starr Restaurants’ vision of SLIM’S to life. Through thoughtfully designed elements inspired by timeless allure, they have created an environment that is both immersive and sophisticated. Moody tones, rich textures, and strategic pops of color evoke the glamour that defines the restaurant's design, reflecting GACHOT’s signature approach.
Throughout the space, a collection of art-deco 1930s vintage-inspired murals by renowned illustrator Christoph Niemann adds personality to the restaurant. Best known for his work on numerous covers for The New Yorker and The New York Times Magazine, Niemann’s interpretation of abstract design and visual language adds a theatrical edge, blending sophistication with playful elements and distinct character throughout the restaurant’s design.
“Designing SLIM’S was a joy. We leaned into old Palm Beach glamour with a checkerboard floor in rich Nero Marquina and Calacatta Viola Monet marble, banquettes wrapped in honey-hued leather, and an art deco-inspired mural by our dear friend Christoph Niemann. Together, these elements compose a quietly theatrical atmosphere that nods to steakhouse nostalgia while maintaining a fresh, contemporary sensibility."
John and Christine Gachot
With polished hospitality and timeless steakhouse influences, SLIM’S is poised to become a standout new Bal Harbour destination – an elegant setting to linger over cocktails, celebrate special occasions, and savor the classics.
SLIM’S opens on March 17, 2026.
SLIM’S is located at Bal Harbour Shops (9700 Collins Ave. Bal Harbour, FL). Visit slimsbalharbour.com for more information and follow on Instagram at: @slimsbalharbour.
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