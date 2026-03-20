Unframed, Autograph Collection Debuts as a Design-Forward Retreat in the Cultural Heart of Miami Beach This April

Poised to redefine the South Beach hospitality scene, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection announces its opening this April. The hotel — characterized by its striking architectural presence, an expansive rooftop pool and signature restaurant in partnership with iconic French resortwear brand Vilebrequin, 149 stylish guest rooms with balconies and outdoor terraces, and prime location in mid-South Beach — represents the first premium, lifestyle property to open in the last decade on Washington Avenue, leading the neighborhood’s redevelopment in the heart of Miami Beach.
“At UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, we aim to set the standard for effortless sophistication and refined hospitality, inviting our guests to enjoy a smart, definitive new perspective on Miami Beach,” says General Manager Alexina Beauperthuy. “Our city has evolved over the years into a globally recognized hub of creativity, arts, and culture, and we look forward to offering visitors an experience truly immersed in the vibrant energy of Miami Beach.”
UNFRAMED joins Marriott’s Autograph Collection portfolio, a collection of hand-selected hotels, ranging from boutique to luxury, each offering a unique perspective on design, craft and hospitality.
In a city colored by pastel Art Deco facades, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection brings its own unmistakable visual identity to South Beach. From the exterior, the hotel’s signature undulating white curves create a compelling fluidity and pay homage to the sensuality of the French Riviera, as designed by acclaimed architect Rudy Ricciotti. Inside, the vitality of Miami Beach comes alive under the artistic vision of celebrated interior designer Gulla Jónsdóttir. Guests will find layered elements of smooth stone, brushed metal, and luxurious fabrics throughout the hotel, creating an aesthetic that blends tropical modernism and South American flair.
Upon entering the lobby, guests are greeted by sleek, curvilinear shapes, organic lines, and textured surfaces designed to reflect Miami’s natural beauty — starting with a bold walnut and bronze entry door from the porte-cochere and a bespoke, sculptural reception desk, two grand seating areas, a striking bronze fireplace, intimate six-seat bar, and a centerpiece chandelier by Parisian designer Mathieu Lehanneur.
On the upper floors, the hotel’s accommodations include primarily king rooms with a selection of double queen rooms and the premium UNFRAMED presidential suite, a singular offering spanning more than 700 square feet. All guest rooms enjoy either a private balcony or garden terrace with eco-terrazzo flooring and rattan furnishings, and most offer partial ocean views with large windows that create a seamless sense of indoor to outdoor living.
Within the guest rooms, custom velvet beds and bespoke furniture anchor the space. Soft pink and deep rust tones deliver a sense of warmth and sanctuary that complement the rooms’ wood cabinetry and offer an interesting counterpoint to the micro-cement showers and Calacatta Viola marble vanities in the bathrooms.
The fourth floor atrium courtyard is a verdant retreat visible from guestroom hallways. Open to the sky, it features lush greenery, slate grey water features, and intimate seating areas, perfect for enjoying breakfast, tea, or evening drinks in a tranquil, airy environment.
Combining a stylish sensibility, cultivated sophistication, and an atmosphere defined by relaxed elegance, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection invites tastemakers and discerning travelers to discover a different side of the destination.
Vilebrequin La Plage at UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, the hotel’s signature rooftop restaurant and bar, marks the U.S. debut of Vilebrequin’s effortlessly chic European beach club inspired by the côte d’Azur. The Miami Beach location joins just four other seaside outposts of the brand’s eponymous hospitality concept, including Cannes, France; Doha, Qatar; Elounda, Crete; and Muscat, Oman. The 18,000-square-foot space was designed by Paris-based creative Vincent Darré and developed in collaboration with global hospitality group 34th Floor, Schulte F&B Group. Led by French-born Executive Chef Gregory Gourreau, the menu draws on the light flavors and dishes native to southern France while utilizing local South Florida produce. Vilebrequin La Plage Miami will open in May.
With a curated mix of indoor and outdoor venues, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection offers a stunning backdrop for intimate events of up to 100 guests. Designed to elevate executive meetings, social gatherings, wedding celebrations, and everything in between, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection combines versatile spaces — including a rooftop pool terrace with panoramic views of the city and ocean, a lush open-air atrium on the hotel’s fourth floor, and the first floor Soundscape room — with tailored, chef-curated menus and attentive hospitality. In addition, the hotel’s strong partnerships with nearby Soundscape Park and the Miami Beach Convention Center allow for a seamless meetings and events experience.
Situated at the corner of Washington Avenue and 17th Street, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection is ideally positioned at the literal and figurative heart of Miami Beach’s cultural district. Just steps away from the Frank Gehry-designed New World Symphony Center and Soundscape Park, The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre, The Bass Museum of Art, and more, UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection offers guests a front row seat to the city’s magnetic creative landscape. For visitors arriving from farther afield, the hotel is a short, 20-minute drive from Miami International Airport, and easily accessible to other must-visit areas in the destination, including Wynwood, the Design District, and downtown Miami.