Unframed, Autograph Collection Debuts as a Design-Forward Retreat in the Cultural Heart of Miami Beach This April

Vilebrequin La Plage at UNFRAMED, Autograph Collection, the hotel’s signature rooftop restaurant and bar, marks the U.S. debut of Vilebrequin’s effortlessly chic European beach club inspired by the côte d’Azur. The Miami Beach location joins just four other seaside outposts of the brand’s eponymous hospitality concept, including Cannes, France; Doha, Qatar; Elounda, Crete; and Muscat, Oman. The 18,000-square-foot space was designed by Paris-based creative Vincent Darré and developed in collaboration with global hospitality group 34th Floor, Schulte F&B Group. Led by French-born Executive Chef Gregory Gourreau, the menu draws on the light flavors and dishes native to southern France while utilizing local South Florida produce. Vilebrequin La Plage Miami will open in May.