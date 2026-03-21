Arbor Residences Achieves TCO, Celebrating Kodsi Family's Legacy in Coconut Grove

Arbor Residences, the 45-residence boutique condominium in Coconut Grove, has achieved Temporary Certificate of Occupancy (TCO), marking a major milestone for the family-led development as sales surpass 70 percent.
The milestone carries particular significance for the Kodsi family. Isaac Kodsi, the Miami developer and founder of Ark Capital Group, acquired Arbor out of foreclosure in 2023, returned buyers’ deposits, and restarted construction, restoring momentum to the stalled project. A longtime Coconut Grove resident, Isaac was deeply involved in the neighborhood and committed to its growth. He passed away unexpectedly in August 2025 while the building was nearing completion.
Today, development continues under the leadership of his daughter, Camilla Kodsi, who grew up in Coconut Grove and attended school in the neighborhood. Having worked alongside her father throughout the project, she has seen Arbor through final inspections and completion with the support of the Kodsi family. Camilla plans to continue her work as a developer in Miami, carrying forward both the Arbor vision and her father’s broader legacy at Ark Capital.
“Reaching TCO at Arbor is an incredibly meaningful milestone. It was an honor to work alongside my father through every stage of the project, and I’m deeply grateful to the Arbor team whose dedication brought the building to completion. Having grown up and now living in Coconut Grove, it’s especially rewarding to contribute something lasting to a neighborhood that means so much to me. I look forward to continuing my work developing projects in Miami.”
Camilla Kodsi
"Coconut Grove has always been one of Miami’s most special neighborhoods, and buyers can feel the care that went into Arbor,” she notes. “From the scale of the building to its walkable location steps from CocoWalk, the parks, and the Grove’s vibrant and growing dining scene, this is a place designed to fit seamlessly into the neighborhood and feel like home from day one.”
Sandra Masis
Designed by Behar & Font, Arbor Residences comprises 45 homes featuring high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural wood finishes, Bosch appliances, and spacious layouts that complement the Grove’s tree-lined character. Amenities include a rooftop terrace, pool deck, fitness center, 24-hour concierge service, and valet.
Located just around the corner from Coconut Grove’s central corridor and CocoWalk, Arbor offers a residential oasis within one of Miami’s most established and walkable neighborhoods. Pricing on available homes begins at $1.7 million, with two-bedroom-plus-den and three-bedroom, two-bath residences currently available. Sandra Masis of Cervera Real Estate, who has overseen sales since the project’s revival, continues to lead sales and marketing as Arbor enters its final phase.
With TCO secured and move-ins approaching, Arbor Residences stands as a completed boutique development shaped by family stewardship and long-term commitment to Coconut Grove. Resident move-ins are slated for early spring 2026.
For more information, please visit www. arborresidences.com or contact the onsite sales office at 3034 Oak Avenue, Miami, Florida 33133 or 305-219-5963.
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