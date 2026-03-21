Edge House Miami Introduces EB-5 Program for International Investors Seeking U.S. Permanent Residency

Grupo T&C, the international real estate development firm behind Edge House Miami, today announced that its 57-story Edgewater residential tower now qualifies for the U.S. EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program, offering international investors an opportunity to pursue U.S. permanent residency while investing in a rental-ready luxury condominium in one of Miami’s most active global submarkets.
Already under construction, the tower by Kobi Karp with interiors by Adriana Hoyos Design Studio, is one of the select projects in the area structured to accommodate EB-5, with a limited 80 slots available. Intentionally designed to meet the needs of a global buyer, Edge House delivers 608 turnkey, fully furnished units with short-term rental flexibility that supports personal use and income generation. Located at 1837 NE 4th Ave, the building is strategically positioned between Downtown Miami, Wynwood, and the Design District, with an experience-driven amenity suite that includes a resort-style pool deck, wellness and fitness facilities, co-working spaces, a professional-grade podcast studio, a putting green, and curated social lounges.
“Edge House was designed with a global buyer mix in mind from day one. The EB-5 designation is a natural extension of a project that is strongly resonating with international buyers, offering a pathway to establish residency while investing in one of the most vibrant markets in the country.”
William Ticona, General Manager of Grupo T&C
Under the EB-5 program, qualified foreign investors and their immediate family members (spouse and unmarried children under 21) who invest in Edge House are eligible for U.S. permanent residency. Investors can participate through a $1,050,000 EB-5 investment, structured as a loan-based model.
“Today’s international investors are looking for quality projects in a prime location that are confidently moving forward with construction. They want properties defined by top-tier design, exceptional amenities, and true flexibility on the real estate side. Edge House checks every box.”
Claudia Serna, Vice President of Business Development – EB-5 Strategy & Capital Markets Support at Grupo T&C
Under current EB-5 regulations, petitions filed on or before September 30, 2026 are protected under the program’s grandfathering provision, meaning applications submitted by that date will continue to be processed under existing rules even if the program changes or sunsets in 2027.
Units at Edge House start in the $500,000s with completion expected in the last quarter of 2028. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing is the exclusive sales and marketing broker for the project. For more information, please visit EdgeHouseMiami.com.
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