Edgeworth Unveiled: Luxury Waterfront Living Redefined in West Palm Beach

Related Ross today announced plans for Edgeworth, a new luxury waterfront residential development located along South Flagler Drive in West Palm Beach. With more than 90,000 square feet of amenities, the project will feature two gracefully curved 28-story towers designed by celebrated architect Kohn Pedersen Fox, delivering an elevated residential experience and sweeping ocean and Intracoastal views. Edgeworth’s unveiling comes as South Flagler Drive becomes the most desirable waterfront residential area in the Palm Beaches, defined by vibrant, amenity-rich living. The new residences build on the success of Related Ross’s South Flagler House, which saw more than $500 million in pre-construction sales in the first quarter of 2026, and marks the firm’s next step in its forward-looking vision for the area.
Situated at 1155 South Flagler Drive, Edgeworth will comprise 168 luxury residences each with a private elevator, including nine penthouses, with spacious one- to five-bedroom homes with residential interiors by MAWD | March and White Design. Each residence will feature generous private balconies and interiors that draw inspiration from the towers’ sculptural architecture, pairing contemporary forms with natural materials to create a relaxed yet glamorous Riviera-inspired living environment.
“Edgeworth represents the next chapter of our vision for the West Palm Beach waterfront. Following the strong momentum we’ve seen with South Flagler House, which neighbors this site, and Shorecrest on the north end of the Flagler waterfront, demand for thoughtfully designed waterfront residences continues to exceed supply. Edgeworth gives us the opportunity to meet that demand with a new offering that brings together exceptional architecture, expansive amenities, and the lifestyle residents increasingly expect from West Palm Beach’s premier addresses.”
Bryan Cho, Executive Vice President of Development at Related Ross
Architecture by Kohn Pedersen Fox introduces a new pair of design icons in the exclusive residential district along South Flagler Drive. A carefully composed hierarchy of vertical and horizontal elements complement the existing architectural context of the city, while the facade elevates the streetscape with a sophisticated material palette of split-faced limestone, bronze, and terrazzo. A private, lushly landscaped arrival court anchors the entrance experience, creating a refined and serene welcome for residents.
Edgeworth’s suite of indoor and outdoor amenities will bring an unprecedented level of luxury to the market. While full details are yet to be revealed, the offerings will place a strong emphasis on health and wellness, reflecting the growing demand for residences designed to support balanced, holistic living. The development will feature a comprehensive spa and fitness program, alongside a curated collection of social and lifestyle amenities.
Related Ross continues to play a central role in West Palm Beach’s evolution, advancing more than $10 billion in investments that are redefining the city. Alongside its residential portfolio, the firm has helped attract major corporate commitments from top firms like ServiceNow, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock, JP Morgan, Ondas and Point72, reinforcing the city’s emergence as a growing financial and business hub. The recent topping out of South Flagler House and the successful lease-up of The Laurel at CityPlace underscore this momentum, as new residential offerings rise in tandem with a flourishing office market. Together, this alignment of commercial expansion and thoughtfully designed housing is creating a natural pipeline of demand from executives and employees relocating to the city, further solidifying West Palm Beach as a year-round destination for living and enterprise.
Edgeworth extends that momentum along South Flagler Drive, further elevating the waterfront while strengthening community roots through a partnership with the historic Family Church campus, which will include funding for a new adjacent school and facility designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox. Collectively, these efforts reflect Related Ross’s long-term commitment to purposeful growth, enhanced infrastructure, and a more globally competitive West Palm Beach.
Pricing for Edgeworth starts at $2.5 million to $35.5 million. Sales and marketing for Edgeworth are being led by Adam McPherson, Senior Vice President, Related Ross Sales in partnership with Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group. For more information, visit: www.EdgeworthWPB.com.
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