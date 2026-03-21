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Experience Miami Open Magic at CityPlace's Courtside Watch Party

Sponsored by DoorDash, the weekend lawn experience brings live Miami Open screenings, DJ sets, specialty cocktails, and playful activations to West Palm Beach.
Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch Party
Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch PartyPhoto Courtesy of Cityplace West Palm Beach
2 min read

CityPlace is bringing tournament season to the heart of downtown West Palm Beach with “Courtside at CityPlace”, a two-day Miami Open watch party taking place Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Guests are invited to grab a seat on the lawn and enjoy live screenings of the Miami Open in a vibrant, open-air setting complete with music, specialty beverages and interactive pop-ups inspired by the energy of the tournament.

On Saturday, March 21, the lawn transforms into a lively courtside lounge featuring a charm bar pop-up, hair braiding, fresh coconuts and Ace Palomas crafted with Revello Mixers and Casamigos. Live music will set the tone for a relaxed afternoon as guests catch the matches in real time and soak up the spirited atmosphere.

Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch Party
Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch PartyPhoto Courtesy of Cityplace West Palm Beach

On Sunday, March 22, CityPlace partners with DoorDash to continue the celebration with additional tennis-inspired experiences. Guests can enjoy tennis-inspired lawn games, ice pops, chilled coconuts, and Ace Palomas featuring Revello Mixers and Casamigos while watching the day’s matches unfold.

Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch Party
Cityplace West Palm Beach serves up Ultimate Miami Open Watch PartyPhoto Courtesy of Cityplace West Palm Beach

“CityPlace was designed as a gathering place where culture, entertainment and community come together. Courtside at CityPlace captures the excitement of the South Florida tournament season while creating a welcoming, high-energy environment for residents and visitors to enjoy together.”

Webber Hudson, Executive Vice President of Retail Leasing and Asset Management at Related Ross

“Courtside at CityPlace” is free and open to the public. Seating by Business & Pleasure on the lawn is first-come, first-served. Guests are encouraged to arrive early and embrace the spring-inspired spirit of the weekend.

Courtside at CityPlace Details

  • March 21–22, 2026

  • 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily

  • CityPlace West Palm Beach, 700 South Rosemary Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

For more information, visit cityplace.com and @cityplacewestpalm on Instagram.

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