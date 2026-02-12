Miami Open 2026 Turns Center Court Into a Culinary Destination Worthy of the City’s Food Scene
When the Miami Open presented by Itaú returns to Miami Gardens from March 15 through March 29, the action will extend well beyond the baseline. For 2026, the tournament has unveiled a food and beverage roster that mirrors Miami itself, layered, international, and deeply rooted in local culture. The result is a campus-wide dining experience that treats world-class tennis and serious culinary credibility as equal parts of the spectacle.
Staged at Hard Rock Stadium, this year’s Miami Open leans into its role as both a sporting event and a citywide showcase. New culinary debuts sit alongside returning favorites, offering everything from refined Japanese plates and Mediterranean tapas to Cuban cocktails, artisanal pastries, and award-winning burgers. For fans, meals between matches become part of the itinerary, not an afterthought.
New Culinary Debuts Bring Fresh Energy to the Grounds
The 2026 tournament introduces a lineup of new concepts that reflect Miami’s evolving dining scene while staying accessible to fans navigating a full day of matches.
Among the most anticipated arrivals is Tacos Atarantados, bringing its signature trompo to the tournament with Monterrey street-style tacos known for bold seasoning and generous portions. Chug’s Diner lands on the Sunset Terrace by DoorDash, offering Cuban-American comfort food with Coconut Grove ease.
Sweet breaks come courtesy of The Salty Donut, a local favorite celebrated for chef-driven, small-batch donuts, while Ophelia adds pastries and crafted coffee for fans seeking a quieter moment between sets.
Mediterranean flavors arrive through Barceloneta, pairing tapas and gin-forward cocktails with a social dining sensibility. Chevre raises the bar on stadium dining with elevated sandwiches, artisanal cheeses, rare charcuterie, and caviar by Golden Goat Caviar.
Rounding out the new arrivals is Cowy Burger, named Miami’s best smash burger and winner of the 2024 SOBEWFF Burger Bash Best Burger award, bringing its crisp-edged, flavor-forward approach courtside.
Returning Favorites That Fans Seek Out Each Year
Several established Miami Open staples return for 2026, reinforcing the tournament’s reputation for dependable dining anchors.
Zuma remains the event’s only full-service, sit-down restaurant, offering Chef Rainer Becker’s modern Japanese izakaya inside Hard Rock Stadium. Miami Slice continues to deliver its New York-style slices with Miami attitude, while OMAKAI Handroll Bar caters to both sushi newcomers and seasoned fans with approachable hand rolls and curated omakase options.
For classic American comfort in a social setting, American Social returns with crowd-pleasing dishes and craft cocktails that suit the tournament’s festival-like atmosphere.
Cocktail Culture and Wine Gardens Across the Campus
Drinks take on their own starring role across the Miami Open grounds, with branded activations designed as destinations in their own right.
The Dobel Tequila Club returns for a fourth year as the Official Tequila of the Miami Open, serving the tournament’s Official Cocktail, the Ace Paloma, at Palm Court and throughout the campus. Wine lovers can linger at the Santa Margherita Rosé Giardino, an open-air garden dedicated to premium Italian wines and the signature Santa Margherita Italian Rosé.
Champagne moments unfold at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Garden, where guests can sip cuvées, champagne cocktails, and floats created with Aubi & Ramsa in a lounge-style setting. Beer fans will find comfort in the Stella Artois Racquet Club, while the CÎROC Athletic Club introduces a Strawberry Limonata Spritz at the Publix Padel Park.
Completing the beverage roster, Brugal brings its portfolio of premium, cask-finished rums to Café La Trova, adding a Dominican accent to the cocktail landscape.
Quick Bites and Thoughtful Snacks Between Matches
For fans moving quickly between courts, the Miami Open balances indulgence with lighter fare. Fresh Del Monte returns for a third year with courtside smoothies, fresh fruit, salads, and sandwiches. siggi’s offers yogurt parfaits and grab-and-go snacks, including the Signature Smash Parfait and protein pack yogurt pouches.
Latin comfort comes through Match Point Arepas by P.A.N., serving arepas alongside cheese and pizza tequeños at the Court 29 Food Hall. Meanwhile, Parmigiano Reggiano Taste and Play invites guests to explore Italy’s iconic cheese through tastings at different stages of maturation, complemented by dishes created exclusively for the event.
Tennis, Dining, and a Festival State of Mind
The 2026 Miami Open continues to blur the line between sporting event and cultural gathering. With a dining program that reflects Miami’s global palate and local pride, the Miami Open presented by Itaú positions food and drink as part of the match-day experience, not simply a supporting act.
