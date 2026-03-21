Fouquet’s Miami Debuts as Luxury Hotel in Design District, Elevating Neighborhood's Prestige

Miami Design District Associates (MDDA), Raycliff Capital, Fort Partners and Constellation Hotels Holding Ltd today announce that Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield will introduce Fouquet’s Miami as the first luxury hotel in Miami Design District. The arrival of the iconic Parisian hospitality brand marks a defining moment for the neighborhood, pairing its first residential development with one of the world’s most storied names in luxury hospitality.
Fouquet’s Miami will serve as both a hospitality centerpiece and a cultural anchor for Miami Design District. In addition to operating the hotel, Fouquet’s will manage the development’s condominium residences, bringing a hospitality-oriented lifestyle to the residential experience through bespoke services, curated programming and elevated day-to-day living. The hotel will also lead the property’s food and beverage program, introducing five distinct dining concepts drawn from Fouquet’s celebrated culinary portfolio.
“Miami Design District has evolved into one of the world’s most innovative neighborhoods by combining iconic shopping experiences, Michelin-starred dining and world-class museums, reinforced by great architecture and abundant public art and design. Its first luxury residential development needed to be equally outstanding. Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield, together with Fouquet’s, will establish a new lifestyle paradigm of design-forward living that enhances the District’s position as an international destination for creativity and luxury.”
Craig Robins, CEO and President of Dacra
Conceived as a fully integrated residential and hospitality destination, Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield will offer 143 impeccably crafted condominium residences within a striking 25-story residential tower connected to a 12-story hotel housing 85 keys, seamlessly blending private ownership with curated hotel services and amenities. Together, the residential and hotel offerings create a lifestyle rooted in cultural sophistication and timeless European elegance, with a Miami twist.
“This collaboration reflects our commitment to thoughtful, design-led development that resonates globally. By integrating Fouquet’s hospitality expertise with David Chipperfield’s architectural vision, we are creating a distinctive offering that will set a new benchmark for luxury living in Miami.”
Bippy Siegal, Founding Partner of Raycliff Capital
“Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield represents an opportunity to create an enduring destination defined by world-class design and exceptional hospitality. With Fouquet’s, we are introducing a heritage brand whose legacy and service ethos will shape a residential experience that stands the test of time.”
Nadim Ashi, Founder and CEO of Fort Partners
As the signature brand within Barrière’s global portfolio of more than 20 hotels, Fouquet’s embodies the pinnacle of ultra-luxury hospitality in the world’s most exclusive destinations, including New York, Paris, Saint-Barth and Courchevel. Internationally renowned for its storied heritage dating back to 1899 on Paris’s famed Champs-Élysées, the Miami property will mark Fouquet’s debut in the city and its second hotel in the United States, following the opening of Fouquet’s New York in 2022.
“The creative sophistication of the Design District perfectly complements our ultra-luxury destinations from Tribeca and Gustavia to Courchevel and the Champs-Élysées. By marrying our deep heritage with David Chipperfield’s architectural vision, we look forward to delivering Fouquet's signature art de vivre to both residents and guests."
Gregory Rabuel, CEO of Barrière
“Bringing Fouquet’s to Miami represents a pivotal moment in our international expansion. We are proud to bring our values, French savoir-faire and the spirit of our brands to such an exciting destination."
Joy and Alexandre Barrière, co-chairs of Barrière and fourth generation of the founding family
Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield is being designed by David Chipperfield Architects, the Pritzker Prize-winning firm recognized for its restrained modernism and contextual approach. Known for creating timeless buildings that respond thoughtfully to their surroundings, the firm will bring a refined European architectural language to the Miami skyline. The residences will reflect this same ethos — emphasizing proportion, materiality and light — while offering an elevated living experience enriched by hotel-caliber service and management by Fouquet’s.
Located at 39 NE 39th Street and commanding nearly two acres in the heart of Miami Design District, the development will be fully immersed in one of the world’s most influential neighborhoods for fashion, art and architecture. Residents and guests will enjoy immediate access to the District’s globally recognized cultural programming and public art installations, as well as Miami International Airport, Brickell, Wynwood and Miami Beach, placing them at the center of Miami’s creative and cultural energy and just minutes from the city’s most vital business, cultural and waterfront destinations.
Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is the exclusive sales and marketing firm for Miami Design Residences Designed by Chipperfield, with sales expected to launch this month. For more information or to schedule a sales appointment, please contact the sales team at info@MiamiDesignResidences.com or visit www.miamidesignresidences.com.
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