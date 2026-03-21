Little Palm Island Announces Landmark Culinary Partnership with Chef Curtis Duffy and Executive Chef Rodrigo Albornoz

Little Palm Island, America’s only private island resort and one of the world’s most exclusive destinations, proudly announces a landmark culinary partnership with internationally acclaimed Chef Curtis Duffy. The partnership ushers in a defining new chapter for the three-Michelin-Key resort, further establishing Little Palm Island as one of the country’s most compelling culinary destinations. Launching in early May, the partnership brings together Chef Duffy and Executive Chef Rodrigo Albornoz in a shared vision to shape the next era of dining on the private island.
As one of the few properties worldwide to be awarded Three Michelin Keys, Little Palm Island pairs its celebrated sense of place with the precision and artistry of Chef Duffy, whose Michelin-starred career has helped define modern fine dining. Working in close partnership with Chef Albornoz, Chef Duffy will help guide the continued evolution of the resort’s culinary program — from menu development and technique to presentation and guest experience — building upon the strong foundation already established in The Dining Room.
At its core, this chef-to-chef synergy is defined by shared passion and a commitment to elevated craft. Chef Albornoz will continue to lead the culinary team and day-to-day operations, while working alongside Chef Duffy to refine and expand the island’s culinary identity. Together, the chefs will craft seasonally driven menus blending Chef Albornoz’s Mediterranean sensibility with Chef Duffy’s progressive fine-dining approach, highlighting exceptional seafood and vibrant flavors.
The partnership represents a natural alignment of talent and vision. Chef Albornoz brings more than a decade of experience and a Michelin-starred background to Little Palm Island, where his thoughtful, ingredient-driven cooking has shaped the resort’s distinctive dining experience. Chef Duffy’s involvement introduces an additional layer of refinement and perspective, creating a dynamic culinary dialogue that will continue to evolve over time.
Chef Duffy, recognized with seven Michelin stars over the course of his career, is the chef-owner of Ever Restaurant and After Bar in Chicago and one of the most respected figures in contemporary fine dining. Known for his meticulous technique and progressive approach to cuisine, Chef Duffy has earned international acclaim for Ever, which has maintained two Michelin stars annually since opening. Through this partnership, Chef Duffy brings his celebrated philosophy of precision and artistry to one of the most extraordinary settings in the world.
"I’m truly excited about this partnership with Little Palm Island and Chef Rodrigo. It’s a rare opportunity to bring our shared commitment to craft and ingredient‑driven cuisine to one of the most special destinations in the country. Together, we’re creating an experience that respects and elevates the character of Little Palm Island.”
Chef Duffy
Chef Albornoz began his culinary career in Miami at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami before holding positions at Fox’s Sherron Inn, Palazzo Del Sol at Fisher Island, and Four Seasons at The Surf Club. He later joined Fiola in Washington, D.C., where he contributed to the restaurant maintaining its Michelin star status in 2023 and 2024.
“Partnering with Chef Duffy marks an exciting evolution for our culinary program at Little Palm Island. His perspective and precision complement the vision we’ve built here, and working together allows us to push the experience even further while remaining grounded in the flavors and character of the island.”
Executive Chef Rodrigo Albornoz
"At Little Palm Island, every detail is shaped with intention – and our culinary program is no exception. The collaboration between Chef Curtis Duffy and Chef Rodrigo Albornoz brings together two remarkable talents whose shared philosophy of precision, creativity, and respect for ingredients will define the next chapter of dining on the island. It is a partnership that reflects our continued commitment to offering experiences that are as exceptional and distinctive as the destination itself.”
Camilo Miguel Jr., founder and chief executive officer of Mast Capital
For more information, call Little Palm Island Resort & Spa at 1-888-413-0560 or visit www.littlepalmisland.com. Little Palm Island is located at 28500 Overseas Highway, Little Torch Key, Fla. 33042.
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