A Historic Irish Estate Village Lists for $22.9 Million Along the Grand Canal
Opportunities to acquire an entire historic village are exceptionally rare. One such property has now entered the market in Ireland with the listing of The Village at Lyons, a restored estate village in County Kildare, priced at $22.959 million.
Set along the quiet banks of the Grand Canal, the property spans roughly 20 acres and presents a remarkable blend of architecture, landscape, and history. Recrafted stone buildings, landscaped courtyards, gardens, orchards, and waterways create a setting that reflects centuries of Irish heritage while remaining within easy reach of Dublin, just a 30-minute drive away.
The estate is represented by David Byrne of Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, with U.S. marketing handled by Sotheby’s International Realty New York agents Sharon Buckely, Eileen Angelo, and Max Collins.
A Village With Deep Historical Roots
The land surrounding the estate carries historical significance dating back more than a millennium. The property sits beside Lyons Hill, an early medieval royal site that served as the home of the Kings of Leinster around 760 AD.
The village itself developed much later. During the 18th and 19th centuries, the site grew into a canal-side milling settlement tied to the commercial activity of the Grand Canal. By the 1820s, the community included the Jolly Angler Inn, a police barracks, a lock yard, a Church of Ireland school, and a four-story watermill.
The mill was operated by Joseph P. Shackleton, a relative of Antarctic explorer Ernest Shackleton, adding another thread to the village’s historical narrative.
Restored With Care in the 1990s
The estate’s current form is the result of a meticulous restoration undertaken in the 1990s by Dr. Tony Ryan, founder of Ryanair. Ryan restored the village with a strong focus on preserving its architectural character while allowing the property to function as a contemporary estate.
Today, the property forms an elegant collection of rose-covered cottages arranged around garden squares and courtyards. Interiors feature antique detailing paired with carefully selected furnishings that reflect the estate’s historic identity.
The grounds include gardens, orchards, and water features, along with the original canal infrastructure and historic water mill that once supported the village economy.
A Rare Opportunity in Ireland’s Property Market
Beyond the village itself, the surrounding County Kildare countryside is known for its world-class stud farms, championship golf courses, and historic country houses.
The Village at Lyons offers a property that could function as a private estate, a leisure destination, a wellness or creative retreat, or a long-term heritage investment. With its preserved architecture and tranquil setting, the estate represents one of the most unusual offerings currently available in Ireland’s luxury property market.
For buyers seeking something far beyond a traditional country home, the chance to acquire an entire historic village presents an opportunity that rarely appears on the global stage.
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