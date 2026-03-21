Mimi Yoga & Pilates Expands to Aventura with Largest Studio Yet

Mimi Yoga & Pilates, the multi-award-winning infrared heated yoga and Pilates studio with locations in Wynwood and Coconut Grove, is set to open its third and largest South Florida location in Aventura this April. The new studio is located at 17071 W. Dixie Hwy., North Miami, FL 33161.
The highly anticipated expansion marks a major milestone for founder Mimi Ghandour, who has quickly built a loyal following, with studios known for their infrared heated classes, distinctive design, and strong community culture.
“The success of our community has blown me away, and Aventura is the culmination of every lesson I’ve learned building the first two studios, and it is the most beautiful space we have ever created. From the moment you step inside, the feeling is unmistakably Mimi Yoga.”
Mimi Ghandour
The Aventura studio is Mimi Yoga & Pilates’ largest and most refined space to date. Staying true to the brand’s signature aesthetic, including blue ombre walls, polished teal concrete floors, illuminated arched mirrors, and the studio’s signature rose scent, the new location elevates every detail.
The vanity area features stunning marble countertops, oval-shaped mirrors, and pendant lighting. The studio includes two restrooms, each with a shower and well-stocked amenities. The fitness room features dramatic illuminated arches, a stunning prop wall for yoga blocks, Pilates rings, bands, and weights, with space for 40 practitioners.
The studio will offer a full schedule of infrared heated yoga and Pilates classes, including power flows, vinyasa, restorative yoga, Yogilates, Stretch & Sculpt, Pilates Bootycamp, and traditional mat Pilates. Classes are designed for all levels, honoring Mimi’s founding philosophy that yoga is “for the willing, not the flexible.”
The Aventura location will uphold Mimi Yoga & Pilates’ widely recognized no-filming policy, which made national headlines when it was announced last fall. "Class is your dedicated time to turn inward and focus on yourself,. We also have a deep responsibility to protect the privacy of every person in that room." Students can still capture photos before and after class in front of the studio’s iconic “Just Show Up” sign and during special events, workshops, and trainings.
Mimi Ghandour
In addition to daily classes, the Aventura location will serve as a hub for future Yoga and Mat Pilates Trainings. To date, Mimi Yoga has graduated more than 550 yoga teachers through its 200-Hour Yoga Alliance-accredited certification program and 250 Mat Pilates instructors.
Students at all three locations enjoy complimentary cold towels infused with the studio’s signature rose scent during final resting pose, as well as access to mats and towel rentals, Pilates props, and a retail selection of the most-loved activewear, wellness, and beauty brands. Free parking is available in the Aura North Miami Beach building parking garage.
The class schedule and pricing will be available at MimiYoga.com, with classes bookable through the MindBody App.
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