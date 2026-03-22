A New Era of Bathhouse Culture Arrives in Miami: Grotto Baths to Open in Wynwood Summer 2026

Part of the founding team behind Grotto is partner Darryl Gibson, who leads hospitality operations and cultural programming. Gibson brings extensive experience from his time as former Director of Culture at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, and from contributing to the opening of Faena Miami Beach. Culinary direction is led by partner and chef Erik Oberholtzer, founder of Tender Greens, who introduces a sensory café experience centered on seasonal ingredients, adaptogenic libations, and locally sourced provisions from partners including French Farms and Paradise Farms in Homestead. To bring the concept to life, Grotto collaborated with Antoinette Marie Johnson, founder of Cohere, a women-led hospitality agency specializing in creative direction and brand vision, alongside award-winning Stokes Architecture + Design. Together, the teams developed an immersive environment that blends tropical modernism with grounded, material-driven textures, drawing the outdoors inward and creating a space shaped by light, atmosphere, and the social rhythms of bathing.