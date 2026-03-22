A New Era of Bathhouse Culture Arrives in Miami: Grotto Baths to Open in Wynwood Summer 2026

Miami’s first modern, social bathhouse, Grotto Baths, will open in early summer 2026 in the heart of Wynwood at 325 NW 28th Street. Designed as a fresh take on the timeless tradition of communal bathing, Grotto reimagines ancient rituals for the rhythm of Miami, offering a social environment where calm moments and lively conversation naturally coexist. Developed by Nathan Kaplan and Co-Founder Nick Anselmo, the 7,500-square-foot destination responds to a growing appetite for restorative social experiences in a city long defined by nightlife and high-energy culture.
At the core of Grotto is a sequence of thermal bathing experiences designed around cycles of contrast and recovery. Guests move through a rhythmic circuit of heat and cooling, from the ceremonial sauna and infrared sauna to the steam room, thermal bath, mineral pool, and invigorating cold plunge. Beyond the baths, Grotto will host curated programming, including somatic movement sessions, breathwork classes, and workshops, bringing the space to life as a hub for connection and wellbeing.
These offerings extend into Grotto’s social spaces, including a 2,500-square-foot outdoor lounge, an alcohol-free bar and café serving thoughtfully crafted beverages and seasonal bites, and a curated retail shop. Together, these environments are designed to encourage guests to linger, reconnect, and carry elements of the experience beyond the bathhouse.
“Ancient bathhouses were civic spaces where people came together to restore, exchange ideas, and strengthen social bonds. Grotto is our interpretation of that tradition for modern Miami, a place to return to the body, share experiences, and connect in ways that feel natural.”
Nathan Kaplan, Founder of Grotto Baths
Part of the founding team behind Grotto is partner Darryl Gibson, who leads hospitality operations and cultural programming. Gibson brings extensive experience from his time as former Director of Culture at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, and from contributing to the opening of Faena Miami Beach. Culinary direction is led by partner and chef Erik Oberholtzer, founder of Tender Greens, who introduces a sensory café experience centered on seasonal ingredients, adaptogenic libations, and locally sourced provisions from partners including French Farms and Paradise Farms in Homestead. To bring the concept to life, Grotto collaborated with Antoinette Marie Johnson, founder of Cohere, a women-led hospitality agency specializing in creative direction and brand vision, alongside award-winning Stokes Architecture + Design. Together, the teams developed an immersive environment that blends tropical modernism with grounded, material-driven textures, drawing the outdoors inward and creating a space shaped by light, atmosphere, and the social rhythms of bathing.
The design of the bathhouse draws inspiration from the bold geometry of Brazilian modernism - arches, zigzags, and rhythmic forms - grounded in tactile materials such as stone, brick, and travertine. These materials nod to the ancient rituals of bathing and gathering, carrying forward a lineage of bathhouse culture while feeling distinctly contemporary. A warm palette drawn from Miami’s tropical landscape is layered with texture and pattern to create an environment designed to be felt as much as seen. Within Grotto’s phone-free setting, the design encourages guests to slow down, stay present, and engage more deeply with the space and one another.
A collaboration with Miami-based artist and designer Emmett Moore further anchors the project in local culture. Moore created site-specific sculptural works throughout the space, including the exterior wall installation, entry sculpture, and custom benches. Referencing South Florida coral, limestone, and mid-century breeze-block architecture, the pieces incorporate reclaimed materials sourced from local construction sites, creating what the team describes as “future relics” that connect the bathhouse to Miami’s evolving landscape.
As Wynwood continues to evolve as one of Miami’s most dynamic cultural districts, Grotto Baths introduces a new dimension to the neighborhood’s social fabric, one centered on presence, ritual, and shared experience.
Grotto Baths will open in early summer 2026.
For more information, visit the website and follow @grottobaths on Instagram.
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