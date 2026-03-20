Photo Courtesy of The St. Regis Spa Chicago

At The St. Regis Spa Chicago, a sound bath experience unfolds poolside, reflecting the property’s sensory-driven approach to wellness under Kerri Stokes

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At The St. Regis Spa Chicago, Wellness Has a Soundtrack, and Kerri Stokes Is Leading the Score

During Women’s History Month, the Forbes Five-Star Spa’s Director of Wellness Brings a Deeply Personal, Sensory-Driven Approach to Luxury Hospitality in Chicago