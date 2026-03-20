At The St. Regis Spa Chicago, Wellness Has a Soundtrack, and Kerri Stokes Is Leading the Score
Luxury wellness often begins with what guests can see: the treatment room, the design details, the stillness of the space. At The St. Regis Spa Chicago, another element quietly shapes the experience long before a treatment begins. Music is used with intention, moving through the spa as a subtle but deliberate part of how guests unwind, reset, and reconnect.
Guiding that approach is Kerri Stokes, the spa’s director of wellness and a 19-year industry veteran, whose philosophy centers on creating environments that support restoration at every touchpoint. At a property recognized as Chicago’s only Forbes Five-Star rated spa for three consecutive years, Stokes has helped define a version of wellness hospitality that feels both elevated and personal.
Her use of sound is a meaningful part of that vision. Music is not treated as background filler, but as a tool that helps “complement the energy and purpose of each space,” shaping the guest experience across the spa’s quieter treatment areas and more energetic wellness spaces alike.
A Female Leader Shaping Chicago’s Wellness Scene
During Women’s History Month, Stokes’ leadership offers a compelling example of how women continue to shape the future of luxury hospitality and wellness. Her path into the industry was not linear in the conventional sense, which may be part of what gives her perspective its depth.
She began her career in the beauty industry before spending a period immersed in music, two experiences that now inform the way she approaches wellness. That blend of operational knowledge, sensory awareness, and intuitive care has become central to her work at The St. Regis Spa Chicago.
Stokes’ leadership style is also rooted in something more foundational. Inspired by her parents, who were longtime salon owners, she learned early that listening closely and leading with kindness are not soft skills on the margins of hospitality. They are often what determine whether care feels generic or genuinely tailored.
That emphasis on attentiveness continues to shape how the spa team responds to guest needs, with a focus on thoughtful, personalized experiences that extend beyond the treatment itself.
Wellness Programming That Goes Beyond the Treatment Room
Under Stokes’ direction, The St. Regis Spa Chicago has expanded its approach to wellness programming in ways that feel more immersive and contemporary. The spa has introduced a new Pilates studio with Reformer classes, adding a movement-based component that complements its traditional treatment offerings.
The programming also leans into more experiential formats, including private guided meditations and sound bowl sessions timed around celestial events. These offerings reflect a wider understanding of wellness, one that recognizes emotional and sensory connection as part of how guests restore themselves.
That point is especially relevant in today’s hospitality landscape, where travelers increasingly seek experiences that feel intentional and individualized. At The St. Regis Spa Chicago, the goal appears to be less about offering a menu of luxury services and more about creating an atmosphere where each element, including sound, contributes to a cohesive sense of care.
A Broader View of Luxury Hospitality
Stokes’ career has also been marked by industry recognition. With her team, she achieved one of hospitality’s most respected distinctions through the spa’s Forbes Five-Star status, reinforcing the property’s position as one of Chicago’s standout wellness destinations.
Still, the more interesting story may be how she defines success within that setting. Her philosophy does not stop at polished service. It is grounded in the idea that wellbeing should be felt across the full guest experience, through personalized attention, curated treatments, and an environment designed to support both calm and renewal.
She also keeps an eye on the next generation of leaders entering the field, encouraging them to “embrace change and remain adaptable, while staying true to your values and vision,” and to create “personalized experiences that are restorative, memorable, and uniquely tailored to every guest.”