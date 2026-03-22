DJ Khaled Becomes the First Person in the World to Own a Personalized IMBOX Protection Machine

IMBOX Protection, the world’s only in-store footwear protection technology, today announced a groundbreaking milestone: Grammy Award-winning musical artist and producer DJ Khaled has received the first and only personalized IMBOX Protection machine ever made for a private residence. The fully customized unit was unboxed at Khaled’s Miami home — marking the first time the patented Danish technology has moved beyond the retail floor and into a personal collection.
Until now, IMBOX Protection has been exclusively available at retail locations, including DJ Khaled’s WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store, where trained sales associates operate the machines to apply the brand’s proprietary PFAS-free, water-based formula to footwear at the point of purchase. The one-of-a-kind home unit built for DJ Khaled underscores the cultural impact IMBOX Protection is making in the world of sneaker care.
DJ Khaled is widely recognized as one of the most influential sneaker collectors on the planet. His personal collection exceeds 10,000 pairs and is valued at over $8 million, making it one of the largest and most valuable celebrity sneaker collections in the world. A self-described “sneakerhead from birth,” Khaled has collaborated with Jordan Brand on multiple collections, including the iconic “We The Best” Air Jordan 5 series, and has used his massive social media presence — with over 30 million Instagram followers — to champion sneaker culture at the highest level.
“When you collect your kicks the way I do, protecting them isn’t optional — it’s a major key. We have an IMBOX in our WE THE BEST x SNIPES South Beach store and I’m looking forward to having my own IMBOX machine at home, so every pair in my collection is properly protected.”
DJ Khaled
The partnership is an extension of the relationship between IMBOX Protection and SNIPES, a leading global sneaker and streetwear retailer. SNIPES became the first U.S. sneaker retailer to offer IMBOX Protection in-store, expanding the service to locations nationwide following a successful pilot program. Furthermore, DJ Khaled has served as SNIPES’ Chief Creative Officer for over five years, so bringing the IMBOX Protection from retail stores to Khaled’s home was a natural next step in the continued relationship. The unboxing brings the IMBOX-SNIPES connection full circle — from the retail floor to the home of sneaker culture’s most prominent ambassador.
“DJ Khaled represents everything IMBOX Protection stands for — the belief that your footwear deserves professional-grade care. Building a custom unit for his personal collection is a first for our company. If anyone’s sneaker collection warrants its own IMBOX machine, it’s DJ Khaled’s."
Oliver Hede, Vice President of Sales, IMBOX Protection Inc
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