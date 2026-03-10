Beyond the Gatekeepers: Modern Creators Are Rewriting the Music Industry Playbook

A

SR: It’s all about story for me!. It really doesn’t matter what kind of project I am writing for, my goal is to approach the material with genuine excitement for how I can support the narrative and enhance the emotion. Music is not background for me, it is a main character and a driving force that helps shape how people feel and how they experience a moment. I love diving into whatever world we are creating from, like “Oh we are vikings this time? Works for me!”