Gulfstream Park Hosts “Taste of Florida” on March 28 During Florida Derby Day Celebration

The event coincides with one of the most prestigious days of Thoroughbred racing in the country, highlighted by the $1 million Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby, one of the premier prep races on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Over the years, 47 Florida Derby starters have gone on to win a remarkable 63 Triple Crown races, including 26 Kentucky Derby winners, 19 Preakness Stakes winners, and 18 Belmont Stakes winners, cementing the race’s reputation as a key proving ground for future champions.