Gulfstream Park Hosts “Taste of Florida” on March 28 During Florida Derby Day Celebration

Gulfstream Park will celebrate the vibrant culinary culture of the Sunshine State with Taste of Florida, a one-time-only experience taking place Saturday, March 28, inside the iconic Flamingo Room as part of the excitement surrounding Florida Derby Day.
The event coincides with one of the most prestigious days of Thoroughbred racing in the country, highlighted by the $1 million Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby, one of the premier prep races on the road to the Kentucky Derby. Over the years, 47 Florida Derby starters have gone on to win a remarkable 63 Triple Crown races, including 26 Kentucky Derby winners, 19 Preakness Stakes winners, and 18 Belmont Stakes winners, cementing the race’s reputation as a key proving ground for future champions.
As race fans gather at Gulfstream Park for a full day of elite competition, Taste of Florida will bring together some of South Florida’s most celebrated chefs—including multiple James Beard–nominated culinary talents—for an evening of signature dishes, regional flavors, and lively entertainment.
Guests will enjoy curated tastings from acclaimed chefs representing some of the region’s most exciting kitchens. Highlights include:
Brad Kilgore (Pizza Freak) serving an assortment of his signature pizzas.
Jose Mendin (Pubbelly Sushi) presenting the Sake Aburi Roll with soy paper, crab, seared salmon, yuzu miso sauce, and truffle oil.
Jeff McInnis (Florida Room) offering his playful Caramel Bacon Clothesline with Sweet + Savory Ricotta Beignets.
Janine Booth (Root & Bone) featuring Sweet Tea Brined Fried Chicken with Dehydrated Lemon Dust and Tabasco Honey.
Jason Glus showcasing a celebration of regional flavors, including Lechon in La Caja China, Gator Tail Fritters, Everglades Oysters, and a variety of South Florida–inspired savory bites and desserts.
Adding to the indulgence, a roaming Caviar Experience will circulate throughout the event, offering decadent caviar bumps from Oysters XO, creating a playful and luxurious tasting moment for guests.
The day’s atmosphere will be elevated with live entertainment in the Flamingo Room, featuring both a live band and a DJ to keep the celebration going throughout the night.
Florida Derby Day will feature a full card of stakes races, including:
Grade 1 Curlin Florida Derby — $1,000,000, 3-year-olds, 1 1/8 miles (dirt)
Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks — $250,000, 3-year-old fillies, 1 1/16 miles (dirt)
Grade 3 Pan American presented by Rood & Riddle — $150,000, 4YO & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)
Grade 3 Orchid — $150,000, fillies & mares 4YO & up, 1 1/2 miles (turf)
Grade 3 Ghostzapper — $150,000, 4YO & up, 1 1/16 miles (dirt)
Appleton — $150,000, 4YO & up, 1 mile (turf)
Sand Springs — $150,000, fillies & mares 4YO & up, 1 1/16 miles (turf)
Army Mule — $150,000, 4YO & up, 7 furlongs (dirt)
Cutler Bay — $150,000, 3-year-olds, 7 1/2 furlongs (turf)
Sanibel Island — $150,000, 3-year-old fillies, 7 1/2 furlongs (turf)
Taste of Florida aims to spotlight the culinary creativity and diverse flavors that define the region, bringing together chefs, racing fans, and the community for a memorable night of food, music, and South Florida flair during one of the sport’s most exciting days.
Taste at the Track: Taste of Florida Tickets: Must be 21+ to attend. Tax and fees are not included.
GA Ticket: $175, 1 PM – 5 PM
VIP Ticket: $225, 12 PM - 5 PM (Get a bonus hour of food and tastings, plus priority seating)
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