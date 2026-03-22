Ludlow Coffee Supply Opens a Second Miami Location at Domus Brickell Park

Ludlow Coffee Supply, the Lower East Side-born coffee brand celebrated for its neighborhood-first energy and meticulously sourced single-origin coffees, is opening its newest location at Domus Brickell Park this spring. This marks Ludlow’s third South Florida location, second in Miami - embracing the city as the “Sixth Borough” - and its first to debut an all-day café concept that seamlessly transitions from daytime coffee and dining into an evening cocktail lounge. The opening signals a new chapter for the brand, expanding Ludlow’s evolution from neighborhood coffee shop into a day-to-night hospitality destination while continuing its growth across South Florida.
The new location builds on Ludlow’s success in New York and South Florida, where existing cafés have cultivated loyal followings with its specialty coffee and fresh breakfast, lunch, and grab-and-go offerings. The Domus Brickell Park location will mark the brand’s first all-day concept, introducing a dedicated cocktail program and evening menu while maintaining the café experience Ludlow guests know and love during the day. The rollout will unfold in two phases: Phase One launches with the classic café experience Ludlow has refined since its first Brickell outpost at 801 Brickell, while Phase Two introduces a full-service menu and evening programming like listening sessions, DJ sets, and late night events. As Ludlow continues to grow its presence in South Florida, the Domus Brickell Park opening represents the next step in the brand’s expansion - broadening its footprint while introducing a new format that blends coffee culture with nightlife-driven hospitality. With both daytime and evening offerings, guests will enjoy service from baristas skilled in craft and hospitality alike.
"Miami has always felt like an extension of what we built on the Lower East Side; a city that moves fast but still makes time for real connection. Domus Brickell Park gives us the space to fully realize that vision: a place where the morning espresso crowd and the late-night cocktail crowd are really the same people, just at different hours. We're not just opening a café - we're planting a neighborhood."
John Seymour, Founder of Ludlow Coffee Supply
On the cafe menu, guests can enjoy crafted lattes and espressos, single-origin cold brews, teas, and smoothies, alongside signature lattes like Maple, Bourbon Vanilla, Salted Caramel, and Mocha. These beverages pair perfectly with breakfast tacos, sandwiches, salads, and other favorites. As the day winds down, cocktails will carry the Ludlow experience into the night.
Designed by Zyscovich, the Domus Brickell Park location combines Ludlow’s authentic Lower East Side sensibility with Miami’s indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Guests are welcomed into a bright, airy coffee bar, ideal for remote work, meetings, or casual catch-ups. Outside, the patio offers an open, all-day gathering space where guests can sip coffee, unwind, or linger. When the sun sets, the café transforms, unveiling its cocktail bar and bringing a lively, social energy to the space. Complementing the dining experience, Ludlow Market Supply invites exploration with a curated selection of wellness products, pantry staples, exclusive merchandise, home goods, and vintage finds through Ludlow’s Vintage Supply program.
A place where flavor and culture collide, Ludlow Coffee Supply’s new location is set to supply the block with its laid-back energy, expertly crafted coffee and cocktails, and community-focused atmosphere. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the café will extend into evening hours as the full all-day concept rolls out.
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