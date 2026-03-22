Tailor-Made Milan: Duco Travel Summit Celebrates the Eighth Edition of Duco Italy “Su Misura”

DUCO Travel Summi proudly announces its eighth annual edition of DUCO Italy, held in Milan from March 23rd to 27th, 2026. This year's summit embraces the theme DUCO Su Misura, an Italian expression meaning tailor-made, a celebration of the art of personalization and exclusivity that defines Italian hospitality, design, fashion, and travel experiences.
DUCO Travel Summit pioneered the concept of a destination-focused event dedicated to high-end hospitality, serving as a groundbreaking initiative to spotlight a single destination in its own setting. Celebrating eight years of existence in Italy as an annual event, this innovative invitation-only event brings together the most refined Italian hoteliers and travel experiences with an exclusive selection of top travel advisors from international English-speaking markets, as well as DMCs and trusted destination partners. With DUCO, Italy is on the calendar of the world’s finest travel events.
DUCO Italy 2026 welcomes over 330 of the country's finest hospitality professionals and upscale experience providers and along with 260 of the finest travel advisors, who are the top sellers and leading experts from English-speaking market for an immersive, destination-focused four-day summit. The experience features enriching pre-scheduled twenty-minute daytime appointments across select venues in the city, complemented by captivating evening events that celebrate the very best of Milanese hospitality, culture, and design.
With a unique approach to hosting meetings across multiple prestigious venues, DUCO continues to elevate Italy’s standing on the global luxury travel calendar seamlessly blending business with cultural immersion.
For its third Milanese edition, DUCO is proudly supported by Milano&Partners, an association including the Chamber of Commerce of Milan Monza Brianza Lodi, MonteNapoleone District, and Yes Milano.
“Hosting DUCO in Milano for the third time confirms the city’s rapid ascent as a leading hub for high-end tourism and investment. In the last three years, Milano has strengthened its luxury hospitality landscape, expanded its cultural capital, and positioned wellbeing as a core pillar of its visitor economy. As we enter the post-Olympic phase, Milano is not simply building on momentum — it is converting it into long-term growth, international exposure, and a more sophisticated hospitality ecosystem. Today, luxury in Milano is not only experienced; it is strategically shaped.”
Fiorenza Lipparini, Director General of Milano & Partners
“Hosting the eighth edition of DUCO Italy in Milan is a strategic opportunity to further strengthen the city’s role as a global destination for high‑end tourism. The Chamber of Commerce strongly supports this initiative, which enables our hospitality and service companies to engage with leading international travel advisors and to consolidate a distinctive positioning based on quality, creativity, and sustainability. DUCO Su Misura 2026 reaffirms Milan’s ability to offer unique and authentic experiences, enhancing the city’s appeal and generating value for the entire local ecosystem.”
Elena Vasco, Secretary General to the Chamber of Commerce of Milano Monza Brianza Lodi
“As MonteNapoleone District, we are pleased to renew our partnership with DUCO Travel Summit, which has established itself as a strategic forum for dialogue with leading luxury travel agents and international operators. Milan has taken on an increasingly central role on the global stage, evolving from a capital of fashion and design into a strategic hub for high-end international tourism. Today, the city is recognized as a destination of excellence, perfectly equipped to meet the expectations of high-spending clientele. For luxury travel advisors, Milan offers a fully integrated ecosystem of the highest quality, concentrated within a compact and easily accessible urban area that has grown stronger over the years: five-star hospitality, outstanding retail in the Quadrilatero della Moda, Michelin-starred dining, and a distinctive cultural heritage—further consolidating its role as a lifestyle destination. Thanks to the synergies among the various stakeholders, the city is able to offer tailor-made experiences and high-value itineraries, representing the ideal starting point for discovering Italy while attracting flows from key markets such as the United States, Asia, and the Middle East.”
Guglielmo Miani, President of MonteNapoleone District
Event partners and sponsors work together to ensure that Italy's finest destinations and experiences are showcased to those who bring the most qualified, upscale travel business to the country.
Mandarin Oriental, Milan will welcome attendees for Registration and the Press Program. During this moment, attendees will receive gifts featuring Made in Italy products from Dr. Vranjes Firenze, Eyepetizer Eyewear, METT Milan Torre Velasca, Rivolta Carmignani, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
The evening continues with the DUCO Private Organ Concert at the Duomo di Milano by I.D.I. Travel. The Organ and Voice concert program, curated in partnership with the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo di Milano, the historic institution that has cared for the Duomo for over 700 years, brings together a selection of sacred and baroque compositions. The evening will conclude with an Opening Cocktail at Portrait Milano. During the cocktail, Capital One Travel will host a champagne bar.
Hotel Principe di Savoia and Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa will host the scheduled appointments throughout the week. In partnership with The Leading Hotels of the World, a dedicated area will welcome exhibiting affiliates at Palazzo Parigi Hotel & Grand Spa, creating a refined environment for meaningful meetings and connections. The Flywire team will be present in both venues, presenting payment solutions and supporting the coffee break.
The Westin Palace Milan will host the DUCO Italy 2026 Awards, a celebration of the excellence of Italian hospitality. DUCO has the honor of being supported by partners for the evening, including Eyepetizer Eyewear, providing gifts for the winners; Maurel, an Italian fashion company that crafts su misura company clothing; and The Leading Trains, launching its new collection.
The program will conclude with the DUCO Closing Cocktail at Four Seasons Milano. For full details, please refer to the official Event Program.
Selected travel agents will explore more of Italy by joining trips organized by partners including Borgo Pignano Tuscany, Four Seasons Italian Collection, Il Sereno Lake Como, Palazzo Luce, Starhotels Collezione, and Indigenus.
Ahead of the event program, DUCO will also host a three-day Press Program for contributors to international media. Grand Hotel et de Milan partners as the host hotel in Milan, while Mandarin Oriental, Milan serves as the Press Day host, facilitating meetings between Exhibitors and a curated list of journalists from international and Italian lifestyle outlets. During the Press Day, lunch will be hosted by Explora Journeys. On the final day, the MonteNapoleone District will host a curated farewell lunch, followed by a private cultural visit to Palazzo Citterio in partnership with Milano&Partners. The day will conclude with an exclusive experience presented by Bspoke Associates and Starhotels Collezione. Besides the press program in Milan, the selected journalists will have the opportunity to join press tour extensions hosted by Borgo Pignano in Tuscany and Il Sereno on Lake Como.
DUCO Italy proudly features a selection of Exhibitors who are esteemed members of renowned associations, including The Leading Hotels of the World, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Relais & Châteaux, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
DUCO Italy 2026 will continue its tradition of honoring excellence with the DUCO Italy Awards, celebrating the best hoteliers, experience providers, and favorite properties as voted by attendees, with winners across four categories:
Patrizio Cipollini Award | Best Hotelier
Unique Experience Provider
Most Charming Hotel (up to 50 rooms)
Greatest Italian Hotel (more than 51 rooms).
The winners will be announced at the March 24th evening event at The Westin Palace, Milan. Discover the complete list of 2026 nominees at this link.
DUCO Italy embraces a digitally oriented approach, extending beyond the annual gathering. Best of Italy serves as an ongoing showcase of il bel paese, while DUCO Italy continues as a year-round platform for inspiration, exclusive insights, and the finest travel experiences.
During the summit, the DUCO App will provide attendees with a comprehensive digital platform for networking, scheduling, and event information.
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