Tailor-Made Milan: Duco Travel Summit Celebrates the Eighth Edition of Duco Italy “Su Misura”

“Hosting the eighth edition of DUCO Italy in Milan is a strategic opportunity to further strengthen the city’s role as a global destination for high‑end tourism. The Chamber of Commerce strongly supports this initiative, which enables our hospitality and service companies to engage with leading international travel advisors and to consolidate a distinctive positioning based on quality, creativity, and sustainability. DUCO Su Misura 2026 reaffirms Milan’s ability to offer unique and authentic experiences, enhancing the city’s appeal and generating value for the entire local ecosystem.”

Elena Vasco, Secretary General to the Chamber of Commerce of Milano Monza Brianza Lodi