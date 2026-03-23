60 Curzon Unveils Radiant Apartment Exploring Light and Colour, by Gunter & Co

Situated in the heart of Mayfair - one of London’s most coveted and storied neighbourhoods - 60 Curzon is a boutique residential development of 32 homes that captures the area’s energy while reinterpreting its heritage through a contemporary lens. Built on the former site of the celebrated Mirabelle restaurant, once a landmark dining destination for London’s high society, the development continues this glamorous legacy with interior architecture by Thierry W. Despont, renowned for his work at Claridge’s and The Ritz Paris. Located on the first floor, on a corner overlooking Curzon Street and Bolton Street, the Gunter & Co-designed apartment draws directly on this rich context, weaving the site’s history and prestigious setting throughout every aspect of the interior design.