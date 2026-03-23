60 Curzon Unveils Radiant Apartment Exploring Light and Colour, by Gunter & Co

60 Curzon today unveils a meticulously designed two-bedroom apartment by award winning interior architecture and design studio Gunter & Co. Founded by Irene Gunter in 2014, the London-based practise is guided by a philosophy that harnesses light to shape distinctive, considered homes. This approach is evident throughout the 60 Curzon residence, where thoughtful contrast and nuanced use of light and colour create a strong sense of individuality. Drawing inspiration from the building’s architecture and setting the home’s playful, yet understated, aesthetic reinforces 60 Curzon’s reputation for design-led living.
Situated in the heart of Mayfair - one of London’s most coveted and storied neighbourhoods - 60 Curzon is a boutique residential development of 32 homes that captures the area’s energy while reinterpreting its heritage through a contemporary lens. Built on the former site of the celebrated Mirabelle restaurant, once a landmark dining destination for London’s high society, the development continues this glamorous legacy with interior architecture by Thierry W. Despont, renowned for his work at Claridge’s and The Ritz Paris. Located on the first floor, on a corner overlooking Curzon Street and Bolton Street, the Gunter & Co-designed apartment draws directly on this rich context, weaving the site’s history and prestigious setting throughout every aspect of the interior design.
Upon entering the spacious 1,728 sq. ft. home, Gunter & Co’s embrace of light and colour is immediately evident. First introduced in the hallway, Philip Jeffries’ ombré grass cloth textured wallcoverings – anchored by a bespoke burlwood console – establish a palette of warming rust tones that sets the mood for the rooms beyond. Leading on from the hallway, the palette lifts into a more vibrant, summery aesthetic through a curated mix of artwork by selected artists and vintage pieces, creating a seamless dialogue when layered against oak floors and sand-painted woodwork. The result is a carefully balanced composition, in which light, colour and texture are orchestrated in quiet harmony.
Warm undertones extend through the apartment’s open living area, where a bespoke Gunter & Co curved corner window seat forms the centrepiece. Upholstered in Lelièvre fabric, it offers an unrivalled vantage point over Mayfair’s bustle, creating a serene sense of retreat within the city. Seamlessly integrated into the coving, the window seat is balanced by a sculptural bay window.
Allowing the space to flow effortlessly between hosting, relaxing and working, while maintaining a clear design dialogue throughout, a complementary rounded travertine stone dining table – detailed with playful turned oak legs and curved tabletop edge – anchors a secondary zone, accompanied by eight meadow green dining chairs. The room is further enriched by a sunlit yellow oil painting and Arte wallpaper, subtly underscored by Schumacher hand-applied ribbon detailing, bringing a quietly joyful energy to the interior. Set apart from the main living area, the kitchen is calm and contemporary, with integrated appliances, a pantry and utility room, combining discreet functionality with sleek design. Across each of these spaces, light, materiality and thoughtful spatial planning work in harmony to curate a versatile environment that adapts to the rhythms of daily life.
The principal bedroom mirrors the gentle tones, soft textures, and nuanced accents of the living area, the warm and uplifting colour palette once again takes centre stage. A curved wingback bespoke headboard designed by Gunter & Co is upholstered in a dusky blue botanical material from Fermoie, while the bedside lamps echo the headboard’s sweeping silhouette with undulating tapered shades. Designed to elevate everyday rituals, an adjoining dressing room offers a refined space for getting ready. A wardrobe is discreetly concealed behind an Arte marquetry mural wallpaper depicting a serene landscape, while a dressing table inlaid with Mclaurin and Piercy fabric provides a graceful, considered finish. The apartment’s guest bedroom once again builds on the home’s colour story, with a palette of cool blues and soft greens creating a secondary retreat that balances ease with quiet refinement.
60 Curzon’s latest designer collaboration with Gunter & Co arrives at a moment when Mayfair is firmly in the spotlight. Recently crowned London’s top super-prime market of 2025 by Savills, and having just welcomed five restaurants to 2026’s Michelin guide, the neighbourhood is also undergoing a £4 billion regeneration and development boom, including more than £100 million of investment into the public realm. Epitomising this renaissance, 60 Curzon’s ethos looks to the future while honouring the area’s rich heritage, an approach that has resonated strongly with the market, with the development achieving £270 million in sales as of February 2026.
Irene Gunter, Founder and Creative Director at Gunter & Co, comments: “60 Curzon felt like a natural fit for our design philosophy: a light, uplifting approach to living, which is exactly what we strive for at Gunter & Co. We have created an apartment that feels bright, comfortable, and effortlessly inviting, with just the right touch of playfulness to make you smile as you walk through the door - because your home should always be your happy place.”
Charles Leigh, Sales Director at 60 Curzon, comments: “Gunter & Co’s contribution to 60 Curzon celebrates the development’s distinctive outlook, and our obsession with design of the highest quality. The studio’s colourful yet understated design language brings a fresh perspective to Mayfair living, balancing character and warmth with elegance. As the latest chapter in 60 Curzon’s story, Gunter & Co once again demonstrates the building’s remarkable versatility - a quality mirrored in its standout performance within Mayfair’s super-prime market.”
Beyond the development’s exquisite interiors, residents of 60 Curzon enjoy exclusive access to a suite of state-of-the-art amenities, including a private club lounge, swimming pool, gym and treatment rooms. Honouring the site’s extraordinary legacy, later this year, 60 Curzon will also welcome Kiji, a Korean barbecue restaurant led by a new first-class hospitality group including Ellia and two-Michelin-star chef Junghyun Park of New York’s record-breaking Atomix.
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