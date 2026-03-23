Pignatelli Inaugurates Its New Milan Headquarters and Introduces Pignatelli Atelier With an Exclusive Performance

Pignatelli inaugurated its new Milan headquarters on 19 March, on the occasion of the presentation of the new Pignatelli Atelier Fall/Winter 26–27 line. This double event marked a strategic milestone in the brand’s path of evolution and international development.
The new headquarters, located in Via Fusetti in the Navigli district, doubles the size of the current showroom, reaching a total surface area of over 700 square metres. The new facility will host both the collections and the executive offices, establishing itself as the brand’s operational and decision-making hub while consolidating its presence in the main centre of the Italian fashion system.
Under the creative direction of Jean Luc Amsler, the new Pignatelli Atelier line took centre stage at a major exclusive event featuring a performance dedicated to the collection: 35 creations for men and women, expressing the Maison’s new creative direction. The line expands the brand’s identity universe through tailoring, upcycling and stylistic research.
Pignatelli Atelier emerges from a dialogue with the historical archive: each creation takes shape from original sartorial foundations reinterpreted through a contemporary and international lens. The collection alternates sculptural constructions and fluid lines, striking couture pieces with strong visual impact and more essential yet evocative garments, giving voice to a modern and self-aware femininity.
“The opening of the new headquarters in Milan and the launch of Pignatelli Atelier represent two key moments within a single journey,” says Francesco Gianfala, owner of the Maison. “We are strengthening the company’s structure and expanding our creative vision with the aim of consolidating the brand’s international positioning, while remaining firmly rooted in the values of Made in Italy and sartorial tradition.”
The Maison’s core business remains men’s formalwear, a segment in which Pignatelli is recognised as a market leader with production entirely Made in Italy. Founded in the 1970s, the company established itself as a reference point for men’s ceremonial tailoring, building a strong identity based on elegance, manufacturing excellence and Italian tradition. Today, the brand operates three mono-brand boutiques in Milan, Turin and Florence.
With this inauguration, Pignatelli confirms a structured, long-term growth strategy, strengthening its governance, identity and competitiveness within the contemporary fashion landscape.
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