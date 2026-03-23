Press Releases

Pignatelli Inaugurates Its New Milan Headquarters and Introduces Pignatelli Atelier With an Exclusive Performance

Pignatelli Unveils New Milan Hub and Atelier Collection with Exclusive Showcase
Model in black textured dress with headpiece and glasses walking runway through fog
A model presents a sleek black fur-textured look with sculptural headpiece at the Pignatelli Atelier runway in MilanCourtesy of Pignatelli
2 min read

Pignatelli inaugurated its new Milan headquarters on 19 March, on the occasion of  the presentation of the new Pignatelli Atelier Fall/Winter 26–27 line. This double event marked a strategic  milestone in the brand’s path of evolution and international development. 

The new headquarters, located in Via Fusetti in the Navigli district, doubles the size of the current showroom,  reaching a total surface area of over 700 square metres. The new facility will host both the collections and  the executive offices, establishing itself as the brand’s operational and decision-making hub while  consolidating its presence in the main centre of the Italian fashion system. 

Model in black fur wrap and satin skirt with bold jewelry on runway
Model in sheer bodysuit and trousers with statement necklace on runway
Model in black corset outfit with sheer veil hat on runway in Milan

Under the creative direction of Jean Luc Amsler, the new Pignatelli Atelier line took centre stage at a major  exclusive event featuring a performance dedicated to the collection: 35 creations for men and women,  expressing the Maison’s new creative direction. The line expands the brand’s identity universe through  tailoring, upcycling and stylistic research. 

Pignatelli Atelier emerges from a dialogue with the historical archive: each creation takes shape from original  sartorial foundations reinterpreted through a contemporary and international lens. The collection alternates  sculptural constructions and fluid lines, striking couture pieces with strong visual impact and more essential  yet evocative garments, giving voice to a modern and self-aware femininity. 

Model in black textured dress with headpiece and glasses walking runway through fog
Francesca Liberatore Fall Winter 2026–2027 Runway Show Reimagines Fashion and Education at Milan Fashion Week

“The opening of the new headquarters in Milan and the launch of Pignatelli Atelier represent two key  moments within a single journey,” says Francesco Gianfala, owner of the Maison. “We are strengthening the  company’s structure and expanding our creative vision with the aim of consolidating the brand’s international  positioning, while remaining firmly rooted in the values of Made in Italy and sartorial tradition.” 

Model in olive gown with gloves walks runway through fog at Milan fashion show
A model opens the Pignatelli Atelier runway in Milan wearing a sculptural olive gown with dramatic slit and opera glovesCourtesy of Pignatelli

The Maison’s core business remains men’s formalwear, a segment in which Pignatelli is recognised as a market  leader with production entirely Made in Italy. Founded in the 1970s, the company established itself as a  reference point for men’s ceremonial tailoring, building a strong identity based on elegance, manufacturing  excellence and Italian tradition. Today, the brand operates three mono-brand boutiques in Milan, Turin and  Florence. 

With this inauguration, Pignatelli confirms a structured, long-term growth strategy, strengthening its  governance, identity and competitiveness within the contemporary fashion landscape.

Designer Jean Luc Amsler with model at Pignatelli Atelier runway event in Milan
Jean Luc Amsler stands with a model at the Pignatelli Atelier presentation during the Milan headquarters inaugurationCourtesy of Pignatelli
Model in black textured dress with headpiece and glasses walking runway through fog
AFRAA Debuts on the Milan Fashion Week Calendar With Eastward Elegance

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Fashion
Global
News
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com