Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the wine industry. In 1952, the company introduced a sparkling wine, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore. As Santa Margherita established a benchmark for quality and provenance, it paved the way for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. In 1960, Santa Margherita pioneered modern winemaking methods for Pinot Grigio and became one of the first wineries to vinify it as a white wine. Inspired by traditional sparkling wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Luxury Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data in 2026.