Lacoste Serves Up a Beachside Takeover at The Miami Beach EDITION for the 2026 Miami Open

In Miami, tennis season rarely stays confined to the court. As the 2026 Miami Open presented by Itaú unfolds, the sport has made its way to the shoreline through a collaboration between Lacoste and The Miami Beach EDITION, where a temporary takeover is reframing how the game is experienced off-site.
Launched on March 17, 2026, the Club Lacoste activation introduces a beachside concept that merges performance and leisure, bringing together professional athletes, fashion insiders, and a setting that feels distinctly Miami. The two-week pop-up positions tennis not only as a sport, but as a cultural and lifestyle moment.
At the center of the takeover is a dark-green Lacoste tennis court, installed directly on the private beach of The Miami Beach EDITION. The contrast is immediate. The court’s deep color sits against pale sand and the Atlantic just beyond, creating a setting that feels as much visual statement as sporting venue.
Surrounding the court, the brand has extended its aesthetic into the environment with Club Lacoste daybeds, parasols, and beach huts, creating a space where guests can move easily between spectating, socializing, and engaging with the activation itself. Classic seaside fairground games add another layer, giving the experience a playful edge that balances the precision of the sport.
The launch event drew a mix of professional athletes and cultural figures, underscoring how tennis continues to intersect with fashion and entertainment. Lacoste brand ambassadors Venus Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Grigor Dimitrov, Eva Lys, and Arthur Fils were in attendance alongside Team Lacoste, joined by guests including Caleb McLaughlin, Bach Buquen, and Ollie Muhl.
Throughout the event, players took to the court for a friendly round-robin of doubles, offering a more relaxed, interactive counterpart to the intensity of tournament play. The matches unfolded alongside a beachside gathering where music, light bites, and cocktails kept the atmosphere fluid. Among them, the Le Chose cocktail, a signature tied to Lacoste founder René Lacoste, added a subtle nod to the brand’s heritage.
What makes the Club Lacoste takeover stand out is how seamlessly it connects different worlds. Tennis provides the foundation, but the experience expands into fashion presentation, hospitality, and social programming.
The setting at The Miami Beach EDITION plays a key role in that equation. Known for its design-forward approach to hospitality, the property offers a backdrop that aligns with Lacoste’s polished but relaxed identity. Together, the partnership brings a sense of French influence into a distinctly Miami context, where the pace is slower, but the energy remains high.
The activation, which launched on March 17, was timed to coincide with the 2026 Miami Open and reflects a broader shift toward experiential programming that extends beyond the tournament grounds.
Events like this point to a broader shift in how major sporting moments are experienced. For many guests, the appeal extends beyond the match itself. It is about where they spend time between sessions, who they see, and how the atmosphere evolves throughout the day.
By placing a tennis court directly on the sand, Lacoste offers a version of the sport that feels more accessible and more social, without losing its connection to performance and legacy.
In Miami, that balance tends to resonate. The city has always understood how to turn sport into a setting, and this season, the court just happens to come with an ocean view.
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