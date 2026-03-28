Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's 32nd annual Mango Festival returns Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Garden, home to one of the world's largest living mango collections with more than 400 varieties, will offer thousands of mangos for purchase, including fruit harvested from The Fairchild Farm, alongside tastings of rare and global varieties ranging from floral and honeyed to coconut-toned and richly tropical. This year's festival introduces the Mango Club, a new membership program designed to engage mango enthusiasts year round. Programming includes the Mango Brunch, a culinary highlight featuring a rotating lineup of acclaimed chefs, live music, and expert-led sessions on pruning, pest management, and mango biodiversity. The festival also features family-friendly games, art workshops, spirited mango cocktails, a curator-led tasting experience, and an immersive marketplace with mango-inspired treats and handcrafted goods.
The festival represents more than 30 years of South Florida tradition and highlights Fairchild’s ongoing work through rare tree sales, curated displays and educational programming. Through Mango Festival and related initiatives, more than 20,000 mango trees have been distributed across the region. Rooted in a legacy dating back to 1889, when David Fairchild introduced mango to South Florida, that work continues today through Fairchild’s Tropical Fruit Program, now in its fourth decade, which maintains one of the world’s most significant mango collections. The program includes more than 500 trees representing global cultivars and Florida selections evaluated for flavor, resilience and performance.
Bringing together global tastings, fresh fruit from The Fairchild Farm, culinary programming, live music and expert-led sessions, Mango Festival presents a comprehensive celebration of the fruit in South Florida. Guests can taste varieties side by side, experiencing ranges of profiles, Chef-driven dishes, desserts and beverages that further highlight the fruit, while rare tree sales, curated displays and educational programming reflect Fairchild’s ongoing work in tropical fruit cultivation.
WHEN: Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 2026
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
WHERE: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables, FL.
ADMISSION: Tickets are required for members and non-members.
Admission is $24.95 for adults, $17.95 for seniors 65 and up,
$11.95 for children 3 - 11
Free for Fairchild members and children 2 and under
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.