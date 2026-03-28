From Temple to Ashes: PichiAvo’s Monumental Falla Completed Its Ritual at Valencia’s Fallas

The falla was recognized with First Prize in the Sustainable Fallas category and Third Prize in the Experimental Fallas category, underscoring both its ecological approach and conceptual strength. During the four days of celebrations, hundreds of visitors actively participated in the project by presenting their own offerings using the same paper from which the monument was created—ranging from floral tributes to handwritten messages. In the final days, the interaction deepened as visitors began inscribing their wishes and reflections directly onto the walls of the structure, transforming the monument into a living, ever-evolving surface reminiscent of street graffiti.