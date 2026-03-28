Holland America Line and Jefferson’s Bourbon Make History with the First Bourbon Aged on Cruise Ships

"We are thrilled to partner with Holland America Line to embark on a truly unique adventure,” commented Zoeller. “By placing Jefferson’s Ocean barrels on their cruise ships, we’re diving into a quest to see how different routes and voyages (meaning different climates and agitation) influence the taste, smell, and mouthfeel of our whiskey. I truly appreciate Holland America's dedication to experimentation and innovation, allowing us to craft a one-of-a-kind experience for their guests. The whiskey they enjoy will be exclusive to their ships, available only once the voyage is complete. Jefferson’s Ocean is a true treasure to savor and share.”