Icons of the Court to Host Fundraising Event at Continuum in Miami Beach for the Next Generation of Tennis Talent

Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront residences in Miami Beach, announces the 4th Annual Continuum Tennis Fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th, benefitting the next generation of talent, under represented communities, and tennis youth programs throughout South Florida and beyond.
Some of the biggest names from the tennis world, in association with the International Tennis Hall of Fame, will join Continuum residents and public ticket holders for a day of on-court celebrity entertainment, cocktails and culinary delights to benefit the ITHF’s Be Legendary youth fundraising initiative. Hall of Famers and doubles legends, the Bryan Brothers, will join the former world number two professional tennis player and current ATP tournament director, Tommy Haas, to put attendees through their paces on the lavish clay courts of the Continuum Tennis Center.
A $2,500 ticket per player gains access to the on-court excitement, with drills and rotating gameplay guided by the Hall of Famers, featuring coaching tips and expert advice given by the pros – with all ticket proceeds going to a worthy cause. A pre-game breakfast will include coffee, pastries and cocktails, as attendees are welcomed to a meet-and-greet with the tennis icons on The Patio lawn at 9:00 a.m. Practice with the pros will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a postgame lunch party, live auction and trophy presentation at 12:00 p.m.
“Our fourth Annual Continuum Tennis Fundraiser is on finals day of this year’s Miami Open tennis championship, which sets the tone for the exciting day ahead. We’re honored to have three of the tennis world’s most decorated names attend for our annual fundraiser, along with Jeff Harrison from the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Our aim has always been to increase the funds raised each year and to support Be Legendary with its mission to empower youth and its tennis programs around the world.”
Co-organizer Steven Michaelson
“We’re delighted to welcome representation from the International Tennis Hall of Fame to the Continuum, together with some of the most iconic names from the game. This fundraising event for Be Legendary forms part of our Continuum Cares community programming, and alongside our work with Childhood Cancer Society, brings these initiatives for today’s youth to the forefront for our residents’ involvement.”
Rishi Idnani, Managing Director at Continuum
The 4th Annual Continuum Tennis Fundraiser takes place on Saturday, March 28th starting at 9:00am at Continuum, 100 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Tickets for participating in the event can be purchased for $2,500 per player. Spectator tickets can be purchased for $250 per person. To make a reservation at the event, text Steven Michaelson on 917.612.3290. All proceeds from ticket sales go to Be Legendary and its support of youth tennis programming nationwide.
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