RIVANI Miami Beach Surpasses 80% Leased Ahead of Opening

RIVANI Miami Beach has surpassed 80% leased ahead of its opening, a milestone that underscores the transformation underway within the Lincoln Road corridor as it evolves into a true live-work-play destination. Developed by Robert Rivani, the real estate and hospitality force known for reimagining traditional asset classes into headline-making concepts, the flagship Class X by RIVANI will deliver a meticulously designed, highly amenitized office and retail experience that redefines the traditional workplace.
Located at 1691 Michigan Avenue, the 163,000-square-foot building is undergoing a $100M+ transformation into a next-generation office environment. This redevelopment is projected to increase the building’s daily occupancy from approximately 200 users to more than 1,200 professionals, providing a significant boost to the surrounding daytime economy and the long-term vitality of the neighborhood. RIVANI Miami Beach’s leasing activity has also drawn an estimated 300 future residents to the area, reinforcing the district’s shift toward a more dynamic, year-round community.
“Miami Beach is the global epicenter for innovation and lifestyle, and we saw an opportunity to meaningfully contribute to its next chapter by elevating the workplace ecosystem. Our goal is to create a cultural anchor for the area that attracts talent, supports local businesses, and deepens Miami Beach’s identity as a place where people can truly live, work, and thrive. The extraordinary demand we are experiencing shows how ready the market is for thoughtful, future-forward development that enhances the neighborhood and brings new energy to Lincoln Road.”
Robert Rivani, founder and CEO of RIVANI
The property has secured a mix of tenants across media, finance, wellness, and hospitality. Playboy will establish its new headquarters on the penthouse level, while Monarch Athletic Club will open an 8,000-square-foot physician-led performance and longevity facility, choosing Miami Beach for their first location outside of California. The h.wood Group, the Los Angeles–based hospitality company known for its culturally influential venues across dining, entertainment, and nightlife, will debut an exclusive Tokyo-inspired speakeasy inside the building. Additional tenants include Divisadero Capital, a hedge fund relocating from Coconut Grove (5,000 SF), Prime Longevity, a cutting-edge stem cell and regenerative medicine practice (3,000 SF), powerhouse real estate team The Jills Zeder Group (8,000 SF), oculoplastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Murdock relocating from Doral (2,000 SF), and Functional Medicine Dr. Elliott Dinetz relocating from Mercy Hospital (2,000 SF).
Designed by the internationally acclaimed Rockwell Group, the building delivers a hospitality-grade workplace experience with the intimacy of a private club and the magnetism of a cultural destination. Every detail of the building has been curated to create a workplace environment that fosters connection, creativity, and meaningful community engagement. A robust slate of offerings include a dedicated concierge team, valet, conference rooms, access to Monarch Athletic Club’s performance and recovery facility with state of the art fitness equipment, red therapy, sauna and cold plunge, exclusive daytime access to the h.wood Group speakeasy complete with a dedicated bartender and personalized spirits locker, and access to members‑only experiences. RIVANI Miami Beach is slated for completion Summer 2026.
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