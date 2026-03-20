The Cove Residences, a Waterfront Collection, Officially Launches Sales Alongside Its Groundbreaking in Miami

MIAMI, FL – (March 19, 2026) – SB Development and Hazelton Capital Group officially announce the sales launch of The Cove Residences, A Waterfront Collection, a 40-story boutique luxury development rising on the waterfront of Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood. Elevating life directly on Biscayne Bay, The Cove Residences features 134 one- to four-bedroom private condominiums, each featuring floor-to-ceiling glass, expansive wrap-around terraces, and interior finishes that emphasize natural textures and materials, blending indoor and outdoor living.
As The Cove Residences comes to market and reveals an enriched lifestyle centered on wellness, nature and exclusivity, the building is simultaneously celebrating its groundbreaking, an important construction milestone signifying certainty in the market. With a new sales gallery also opening, the project is rapidly gaining momentum as it advances toward an expected 2028 delivery.
“The Cove Residences will bring an important new residential offering to Edgewater: a highly personal, thoughtfully considered lifestyle connected to nature,” said Joseph Stern, Co-Founder and Principal at SB Development. “The residences deliver an intimate experience surrounded by the energy of the city while also immersing owners in the calm and serenity of Biscayne Bay. Striking this balance was crucial to our concept, and we’re excited to bring it to life.”
Perfectly positioned along the waterfront in Edgewater, one of Miami’s most sought-after neighborhoods, The Cove Residences offers thoughtful architecture and curated interiors at the highest level. Kobi Karp Architecture & Interior Design and Dieguez Fridman Architects, two globally renowned design teams behind some of the most well-known residential and hospitality projects across Miami, New York, and Latin America, collaborated on a design that complements the building’s waterfront setting. They introduce spacious floor plans overlooking unobstructed sunrise and sunset views, with finishes including custom kitchens, spa-like baths, and tailored details throughout. Starting prices are in the $900,000s.
“There are limited opportunities to live directly on the waterfront in Miami, so The Cove Residences emphasizes its enviable location in Edgewater, providing both park and direct water frontage and sitting just 25 feet from the seawall,” said Adam Westreich, Principal at Hazelton Capital Group. “This is a very special site, and we’ve designed a privileged residential experience that showcases that and aligns with how people want to live today.”
The building’s amenity collection reflects this philosophy. The program includes a waterfront infinity pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center, dedicated wellness spaces, shared work areas, a game and billiards lounge, and a grand theater. Residents will also benefit from a premium healthcare concierge focused on long-term wellbeing, along with on-demand car-sharing access that brings added ease to daily life. Complementing the project’s park and water frontage, a private docking amenity will offer rare direct bay access.
Leading the sales and marketing for The Cove Residences is the Eklund | Gomes team at Douglas Elliman Development. Following an initial presale campaign by One World Properties, which validated demand and established a strong foundation for success, the Eklund | Gomes team is building on this important groundwork to bring the project to completion. Backed by the full Douglas Elliman network, the team is significantly expanding the project’s buyer pool, leveraging a strong New York City presence and deep international reach.
“Edgewater has quickly become one of Miami’s most compelling waterfront neighborhoods, and opportunities like this are increasingly rare,” said Fredrik Eklund, who is leading sales at the project. “With just 134 oceanfront homes, we are thrilled to introduce The Cove Residences to buyers seeking a wellness and design-driven product directly on Biscayne Bay. This is a project that truly stands out in today’s market."
Located in the heart of Miami with convenient access to the Miami Design District, Wynwood, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach, Edgewater is one of the city’s most active luxury corridors. Residents are moments from Michelin-recognized restaurants and destination dining with waterfront spots such as Amara at Paraiso and Klaw, and a vibrant mix of cafés and galleries. The neighborhood is also adjacent to Miami’s cultural core, including the Pérez Art Museum, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and the Adrienne Arsht Center.
The project’s groundbreaking comes on the heels of the project’s $170 million in construction and land financing from Bravo Property Trust and IDB. Kaufman Lynn Construction has been appointed as general contractor.
For more information or to schedule a private appointment at the new sales gallery located at 2935 Biscayne Blvd, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33137 visit covemia.com.
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