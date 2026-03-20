The Cove Residences, a Waterfront Collection, Officially Launches Sales Alongside Its Groundbreaking in Miami

Located in the heart of Miami with convenient access to the Miami Design District, Wynwood, Downtown Miami and Miami Beach, Edgewater is one of the city’s most active luxury corridors. Residents are moments from Michelin-recognized restaurants and destination dining with waterfront spots such as Amara at Paraiso and Klaw, and a vibrant mix of cafés and galleries. The neighborhood is also adjacent to Miami’s cultural core, including the Pérez Art Museum, the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, and the Adrienne Arsht Center.