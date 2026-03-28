Sofitel Launches its First Branded Residences Project in Argentina

“Sofitel adds value to this real estate development through essential aspects such as brand reputation, luxury service standards, including concierge assistance and a sophisticated restaurant, among other offerings that make this project stand out in the luxury segment. This represents a new venture into luxury associated with real estate development. Thanks to its strategic location, we are confident it will be a success for owners seeking premium products, services, and experiences, as well as investors and commercial partners.”

Guilherme Cesari, Vice President of Luxury & Lifestyle Development for Accor in South America