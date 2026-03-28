Sofitel Launches its First Branded Residences Project in Argentina

In one of the most significant real estate milestones in the region over the past decade, Sofitel, the renowned French luxury hotel brand and part of Accor, announces the launch of its first branded residences in Argentina: Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero.
This innovative project marks an important step for Sofitel globally, expanding its footprint in the luxury residential market. It is also the brand's first residential project of its kind in the Americas and the third worldwide.
Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero will be developed in collaboration with Northbaires, a renowned Argentine company specializing in high-end and luxury real estate.
The complex will be located in the prestigious Dique 4 area of Puerto Madero, offering unparalleled views of the city and its landmarks, including the Buenos Aires skyline and the Obelisk, as well as open skies, the river, and the lush Buenos Aires Ecological Reserve. This privileged location ensures that residents will enjoy both the vibrant urban lifestyle and the tranquility of the surrounding nature.
The development will feature 43 floors of modern luxury residences, totaling 188 apartments and 343 parking spaces. Designed to the highest standards, the residences will offer premium amenities, including eight state-of-the-art elevators ensuring exceptional mobility throughout the complex.
“We are bringing our distinct French enthusiasm and high-quality service to the real estate market in Argentina. Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero will establish a new lifestyle that seamlessly blends the French art de vivre with local culture in one of the city’s most exclusive areas.”
Philippe Trapp, Regional Vice President of Operations at Sofitel
“This partnership introduces a new product to Argentina’s ultra-exclusive real estate market, high-standard residences built to international specifications and located within the most consolidated micro-areas.”
Marcos Juejati, co-founder of Northbaires
“We aspire for this to become an iconic development for Buenos Aires, benefiting from exceptional visibility. From an architectural perspective, it presents a unique challenge due to its privileged views, distinctive surroundings, and differentiated accessibility.”
Rodolfo Miani, partner at architectural firm BMA
This new development further solidifies Sofitel’s position in Argentina’s luxury segment, with a strong focus on real estate and business diversification.
“Sofitel adds value to this real estate development through essential aspects such as brand reputation, luxury service standards, including concierge assistance and a sophisticated restaurant, among other offerings that make this project stand out in the luxury segment. This represents a new venture into luxury associated with real estate development. Thanks to its strategic location, we are confident it will be a success for owners seeking premium products, services, and experiences, as well as investors and commercial partners.”
Guilherme Cesari, Vice President of Luxury & Lifestyle Development for Accor in South America
Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero is supported by Accor One Living, an innovative industry platform offering a 360º approach to the development, design, and operation of mixed-use projects and branded residential communities. Through Accor One Living, owners, guests, and partners are connected to Accor’s diverse ecosystem of brands, expertise, and solutions, creating a continuous flow of new opportunities to live, work, and enjoy.
The project is expected to be completed in 2030. It is part of Sofitel’s strategy to expand its luxury brand presence in the region. With Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero, the brand will strengthen its presence in the Southern Cone, where it already operates Sofitel La Reserva Cardales and Sofitel Buenos Aires Recoleta in Argentina, and Sofitel Montevideo Carrasco & Spa in Uruguay.
For more information or inquiries about Sofitel Residences Buenos Aires Madero, visit accor-residences.com
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.