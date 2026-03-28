The Ronto Group Launches Sales for Nora House, Marking the First Residential Launch Within the Nora District

The Ronto Group, a Florida-based real estate development firm known for its design-driven residential offerings, in partnership with the Nora District, including NDT Development, Place Projects and Wheelock Street Capital, announces the official launch of sales for Nora House, an 11-story luxury condominium located within the Nora District. With 117 residences and approximately 18,900 square feet of ground-floor commercial space, Nora House is thoughtfully positioned in the heart of the district, offering a refined residential experience within one of the city’s most dynamic and walkable new neighborhoods.
Representing a major residential milestone within the Nora District, the project seamlessly blends elevated living with the energy of a design-forward, community-centric environment. The anticipated groundbreaking is mid-2027 and completion is slated for 2029. Douglas Elliman Development Marketing will serve as the exclusive sales and marketing for the project, bringing deep market experience and a tailored sales strategy.
“Nora House represents an opportunity to deliver a refined condominium experience within the Nora District, one of West Palm Beach’s most thoughtfully curated new districts. From the architecture and interiors to the scale of the residences and amenities, every element of Nora House is designed to elevate daily living while remaining deeply connected to the energy, walkability and cultural fabric of the Nora District.”
Anthony Solomon, President of The Ronto Group
Designed by Swedroe Architecture with interiors byLillian Wu Studio, New York, Nora House offers two- to four-bedroom residences ranging from just under 1,500 to just over 2,900 square feet under air and some 4th-level expanded terrace residences totaling up to 6,700 square feet.
Featuring a Suz-Zero/Wolf/Miele appliance package, Italkraft cabinetry, European designer finishes including wide plank hardwood flooring and Quartz and honed Quartzite, each residence checks all the boxes. Beautiful design, exceptional features and finishes and every convenience at hand.
“Nora House represents the next evolution of the Nora District as we introduce residential living into the neighborhood. From the outset, our vision has centered on building a cohesive, walkable district where each element works together to create a distinctive sense of place. As Nora’s first for-sale condominium offering, Nora House gives people the opportunity to truly call the district home.”
Joe Furst, Founder and Managing Principal of Place Projects
Residents of Nora House will enjoy an expansive suite of indoor and outdoor amenities, including a fourth level landscaped pool deck courtyard with 2 grilling areas, a lap pool and separate spa pool, men’s and women’s pool bathrooms, and six guest suites for visiting friends and family. At the rooftop level, indoor amenities expand to include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a comprehensive spa featuring steam rooms, a sauna, massage treatment room, and hot and cold plunge pools with dedicated men’s and women’s facilities. Additional social offerings include a sports and game lounge with table tennis, billiards, arcade games, and bar; a two-lane bowling alley, golf simulator and a social room with catering capabilities. Outdoor rooftop features include a 2nd pool with a sun shelf and spa, an outdoor bar and social terrace, a fire pit with seating areas and an elevated landscaped yoga lawn designed for relaxation and gathering and two pickleball courts. Prices begin in the upper $1 millions. For more information on Nora House or to inquire about sales, please visit https://norahouse.com/, follow https://www.instagram.com/norahousewpb/, or contact 561.513.6165. The sales gallery will open this month, located at 955 North Railroad Avenue, Suite B.
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