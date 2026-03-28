Velas Vallarta Introduces "My First Golf Experience" for Young Guests

Velas Vallarta a family friendly all-inclusive resort in Puerto Vallarta known for its lush gardens, beachfront setting, and exceptional hospitality, is excited to announce the launch of "My First Golf Experience," a specially designed activity that introduces children to the fundamentals of golf in a fun, safe, and engaging environment. Guided by a professional instructor at neighboring Marina Vallarta Golf Course, young guests will learn basic techniques, coordination, and sportsmanship while enjoying their vacation. This experience is ideal for beginners and focuses on building confidence, encouraging movement, and having fun, turning their first swing into a memorable moment.
"My First Golf Experience" is available as an additional activity for resort guests at a rate of $180 USD per child. The program is designed for children ages six to 15 years old and features a one-hour golf clinic tailored to young beginners. The experience includes everything young golfers need to get started, including access to the Golf Course at Marina Vallarta, professional instruction, and all necessary golf equipment. Each participant also receives a welcome kit with a backpack, t-shirt, and hat.
Whether discovering a new passion or simply trying something new during their family vacation, children participating in "My First Golf Experience" will enjoy personalized instruction in one of Puerto Vallarta's most beautiful settings.
Nightly rates at Velas Vallarta start at $205 per person per night, based on double occupancy. All-inclusive rates include suite accommodations, a la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, fitness center, taxes, gratuity, and more. For reservations or more information, please call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.velasvallarta.com.
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