Grand Velas Riviera Maya Celebrates International Women’s Month with Launch of New Chocolate Workshop Led by Its Female Chefs

Riviera Maya, Mexico (March 20, 2026) – In honor of International Women’s Month, Grand Velas Riviera Maya has launched a special chocolate workshop led by some of the resort’s acclaimed female chefs. “The Flavors by Women: Chocolate Bonbon Workshop” was designed as a heartfelt celebration of the women who contribute to the hotel’s gastronomic identity.
The workshop guides small groups through the delicate craft of handcrafted chocolate bonbon making from start to finish. Under the guidance of Executive Sous Chef, Mariana Alegría Gárate, and her team, guests explore a selection of milk and dark chocolate infused with Mexican flavors, including red fruit, chili, and orange, while learning the foundational techniques of tempering, molding, filling, and finishing. The experience places a meaningful emphasis on flavor balance, texture, and presentation, transforming what might otherwise be an afternoon activity into a genuine culinary education. Throughout the session, the Chefs share not only their technical expertise but also their personal journeys, offering a rare and authentic window into the passion and dedication that drives their craft. Beyond the craft itself, the workshop serves as a tribute to the essential role women play in shaping the resort’s culinary program, celebrating their leadership, expertise, and the lasting impact of their contributions to the world of gastronomy.
The workshop is led by four remarkable women whose stories reflect the diversity and depth of Grand Velas Riviera Maya’s culinary team. Executive Sous Chef Mariana Alegría Gárate, a Mexico City native, trained at a Louis XV chocolate shop in Monaco under Maître Chocolatier Franck Madala and later became a certified Sommelier before joining Grand Velas. Chef of Michelin-starred Cocina de Autor, Erika Anahí Villanueva Mora, originally from Mérida, Yucatán, has built her career on the belief that food is the most powerful bridge between people and cultures. Lorena Serrano Lara, Chef of Suite Service Kitchen, joined the resort in 2012 as a steward and—driven by her admiration for the kitchen’s precision and energy—rose through the ranks to her current leadership role. Pastry Chef Martha Elena Hidalgo López rounds out the team with over 23 years of experience, 15 of which have been dedicated to Grand Velas Riviera Maya, where she has become a cornerstone of the pastry program and a champion of avant-garde technique
The chocolate bonbon workshop was conceived exclusively for Women’s Month, reflecting Grand Velas Riviera Maya’s ongoing commitment to recognizing and uplifting the talent within its team. It remains available throughout the year for private group bookings.
The Flavors by Women Chocolate Bonbon Workshop is available for $367 USD for 8 guests or $183 USD for up to four. Resort guests may make their reservations with their personal concierge. For reservations or additional information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit www.rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.
With the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury All-Inclusive resort set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves. Guests can choose accommodations that are oceanfront, ocean view or in a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula's jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with outdoor terraces, and some with private plunge pools. Eight restaurants, including six gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world-renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza and Mikel Alonso, holds a MICHELIN star and the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first restaurant in the world in an all-inclusive to win this latter prestigious distinction. Rated five-stars by Forbes, SE Spa is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments and signature seven-step water ceremony. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids' Clubs and Teens' Club; Baby Concierge; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Amat Cafe, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company. For reservations or additional information please visit rivieramaya.grandvelas.com. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.
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