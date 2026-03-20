Grand Velas Riviera Maya Celebrates International Women’s Month with Launch of New Chocolate Workshop Led by Its Female Chefs

With the finest white sand beach in the Riviera Maya, the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas Riviera Maya is an ultra-luxury All-Inclusive resort set on 206 acres of pristine jungle and mangroves. Guests can choose accommodations that are oceanfront, ocean view or in a Zen-like tropical setting, embraced by the flora and fauna of the Yucatan Peninsula's jungle. All 539 designer-like suites are exceptionally spacious, more than 1,100 square feet each, all with outdoor terraces, and some with private plunge pools. Eight restaurants, including six gourmet offerings, present a tour through Mexico, Europe and Asia. Cocina de Autor, at the hands of world-renowned celebrity chefs Bruno Oteiza and Mikel Alonso, holds a MICHELIN star and the AAA Five Diamond Award, the first restaurant in the world in an all-inclusive to win this latter prestigious distinction. Rated five-stars by Forbes, SE Spa is the region's largest spa sanctuary at more than 90,000 square feet, known for its authentic Mexican treatments and signature seven-step water ceremony. Other features include 24-hour Personal Concierge; 24/7 in-suite service; three swimming pools; two fitness centers; water sports; innovative Kids' Clubs and Teens' Club; Baby Concierge; Karaoke Bar; Koi Bar; Amat Cafe, and business center. The resort offers more than 91,000 square feet of meeting space and outdoor areas for events inclusive of a 31,000-square-foot Convention Center, able to accommodate up to 2,700 guests. Velas Resorts was built by Eduardo Vela Ruiz, Founding President of Velas Resorts. Juan Vela Ruiz is Chief Executive Officer of the company. For reservations or additional information please visit rivieramaya.grandvelas.com. Explore tips, recipes, lifestyle and travel trends, and the latest news about Velas Resorts on the digital mag: www.velasmagazine.com.