WellNXT Miami x Fest 2026 Announces an Exclusive, Weekend-Long Wellness Gathering in Wynwood

Social Wellness + Community-Driven Movement

The Social Wellness + Community lineup will bring movement and connection to the forefront, starting with the Celsius Power Workout with Tony Thomas, a high-energy session designed to get hearts pumping and communities moving together. Attendees can also hit the court for Rally & Connect: The Social Tennis Experience or recharge through Breathwork + Plunging with Miami Ice Club’s Jacqueline Rangel, where guided breathwork and cold exposure help build resilience while fostering meaningful connection.