WellNXT Miami x Fest 2026 Announces an Exclusive, Weekend-Long Wellness Gathering in Wynwood

WellNXT, the next-generation platform at the intersection of wellness, culture, and innovation, today announced WellNXT Miami x Fest 2026, a highly anticipated Miami wellness festival 2026 bringing together leaders across health, fitness, longevity, and lifestyle innovation.
Taking place April 18–19, 2026 (10 a.m.–6 p.m.) at The Sacred Space Miami in Wynwood, the two-day gathering is expected to become one of the most talked-about wellness events in Miami in April 2026, uniting founders, creators, athletes, executives, and wellness enthusiasts from across the country.
Curated as a marquee moment during Wellist Week (April 13–19, 2026), WellNXT Miami x Fest will showcase the brands, leaders, and communities shaping the future of the rapidly growing $10 trillion global wellness economy.
Designed as a highly curated experiential event, the festival will feature immersive programming across movement, longevity, nutrition, beauty, recovery, and performance, creating one of the most dynamic health and wellness festivals in Miami.
Announced speakers and talent include:
● Jillian Turecki, relationship expert, bestselling author and 3M on
● Tony Thomas, celebrity trainer and performance coach
● Alexandra Sheth, founder of Modern ŌM
● Maria Berry, founder of YVO
● Ryan Hawell, SWEAT440
● Stevi Gable Carr, founder of WISe Wellness Guild and co-founder of WellNXT
● Ashley Arguello, founder of the CanWe App
● Devin Hoffmann, founder of Women Who Move
● Sharon Schuster, performance coach at 54D
● Jacqueline Rangel, YVO and Miami Ice Club
● Wilman Vergara, founder of Knosis Health
Participating brands and partners include iHeartRadio, Farmasi, Celsius, Clean Simple Eats, Crunchmaster, Dr. Barbara Sturm, iroha, Endurance Squad, YogiTriathlete, YVO, SWEAT440, 54D, A1R Water, OM Movement, The Bloo Club, Brickell Automotive, Uncommon Clothing Co., and Knosis Health.
Together, these brands represent the next generation of innovation across fitness, nutrition, longevity science, recovery, and beauty, positioning WellNXT Miami x Fest as a major new wellness industry event in 2026.
WellNXT is led by an experienced executive team combining large-scale live event execution with nationally recognized wellness strategy.
Stevi Gable Carr, Co-Founder of WellNXT and Founder & CEO of WISe Wellness Guild, is a nationally recognized wellness entrepreneur and brand strategist with more than 20 years of experience. She has partnered with Fortune 500 brands and healthcare systems including Kroger, Procter & Gamble, and AdventHealth, and is a #1 best-selling co-author, Harvard/McLean Institute of Coaching Fellow, and Inc. Magazine Female Founders 500 honoree.
Mike Millay, Managing Partner of WellNXT, brings decades of experience producing and scaling complex live events. A former executive with ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World, he has advised municipalities and global organizations on destination development and event execution and is a two-term President and Hall of Fame member of Sports ETA.
“WellNXT is where wellness meets what’s next. Miami has become a global epicenter for innovation, culture, and conscious living—and WellNXT Miami x Fest is designed to bring the people driving that movement into one immersive, high-impact weekend.”
Stevi Gable Carr, co-founder and president of WellNXT
Programming will unfold across curated experiential sessions designed to help attendees explore the latest trends in longevity wellness, fitness innovation, recovery science, and performance optimization.
Movement + Physical Performance
Kick off the festival with community-driven fitness experiences including Ruck + Rise with YVO, Pickleball Power-Up sessions, and guided Move with AR: Brand + Fan Engagement with Knosis Engage, an interactive augmented reality experience powered by Knosis Engage
Beauty, Longevity + Personalized Wellness
Explore emerging trends in beauty, longevity, and preventative health, with sessions including Whole-Self Beauty Rituals powered by Farmasi, Recovery and Sleep, and Hair Wellness + Confidence, demonstrating how science and lifestyle habits support long-term vitality.
Mindset, Nutrition + Recovery for High Performance
Reset mentally and physically with immersive sessions including SWEAT440: 440 Seconds to Stronger, Protein Power with Clean Simple Eats, and Mastering Mental Performance explores practical strategies to strengthen focus, resilience, and emotional control so you can perform at your best in high-pressure moments.
Human Sustainability + Resilience
Close the day with inspiring experiences including 54D Mindset: Discipline, Community & Human Performance, Stay Uncommon: The Power of Authentic Self-Expression and Wealth + Wellness: Building a Life That Feels Secure, celebrating leadership, confidence, and connection.
Gut–Brain Connection + Nutrition for Performance
Interactive tastings and demonstrations will explore how nutrition influences mental clarity, mood, metabolism, and performance, reinforcing the growing importance of functional nutrition in modern wellness and a Zero-Proof Happiness Hour, offering practical tools for sustained energy and resilience.
Longevity, Mental Fitness + Nervous System Optimization
Explore how science, wellbeing, and human connection shape a longer, healthier life. Modern OM’s Alexandra Sheth will guide a Nervous System Reset experience to help participants reduce stress and build resilience, followed by an expert Ask a Doc panel on longevity, GLP-1s, and preventative care. Renowned relationship coach Jillian Turecki will close the conversation with The Relationship Reset, highlighting how stronger relationships support long-term wellbeing and quality of life.
Social Wellness + Community-Driven Movement
The Social Wellness + Community lineup will bring movement and connection to the forefront, starting with the Celsius Power Workout with Tony Thomas, a high-energy session designed to get hearts pumping and communities moving together. Attendees can also hit the court for Rally & Connect: The Social Tennis Experience or recharge through Breathwork + Plunging with Miami Ice Club’s Jacqueline Rangel, where guided breathwork and cold exposure help build resilience while fostering meaningful connection.
The Business of Wellness + Financial Empowerment
Discover the future of the wellness industry and wellness entrepreneurship through iHeartRadio’s “Best in Wellness: Miami” competition and expert-led sessions exploring financial wellness and business innovation. Close the day with inspiring experiences including a launch celebration for Women Who Move, a women’s networking community for ambitious women. This launch will include a panel moderated by founder Devin Hoffman and Ashley Arguello of CanWe.app.
Each day is designed to create connection, inspiration, and shareable moments, reinforcing WellNXT’s focus on experiential engagement and community-building.
Located in the heart of Wynwood, The Sacred Space Miami provides a distinctive setting for immersive gatherings blending wellness, creativity, and culture.
Known for hosting transformational retreats and experiential events, the venue offers a vibrant environment where movement, mindfulness, and community intersect.
For WellNXT Miami x Fest 2026, the venue will transform into a dynamic wellness campus, featuring stages, fitness activations, recovery experiences, and brand showcases throughout the property.
Tickets for WellNXT Miami x Fest 2026 are intentionally accessible to encourage community participation and make the event one of the most approachable wellness festivals in Miami.
General Admission: $1*
VIP Experience: $95*
*tax + fees
Tickets available at:
https://www.wellnxtfest.com/miami
Additional ticket information:
For visitors searching for things to do in Miami in April 2026, WellNXT Miami x Fest offers a unique opportunity to experience the future of wellness through movement, education, and community-driven discovery.
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