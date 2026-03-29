Banyan Group Enters the United States with Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach

Mast Capital and Curated JCZM Development, in collaboration with global hospitality leader Banyan Group, announces the launch of Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach, marking the Group’s entry into the United States with the debut of its flagship Banyan Tree brand and its first residential offering in the market. Perfectly positioned just one block from CityPlace and two blocks from the Intracoastal Waterway, the dual-form tower is set to define a new residential paradigm in South Florida – one shaped by intentional design, a seamless integration with nature, holistic wellbeing, and meaningful connection within one of the country’s fastest-evolving real estate markets.
Since its first resort pioneering naturally luxurious and ecologically sensitive hospitality more than three decades ago, the Banyan Tree brand is renowned for its award-winning resorts and branded residences in some of the world’s most distinctive destinations —sanctuaries crafted for intimacy and infused with nature, nurturing wellbeing, meaningful connections and deep presence for purposeful travelers. Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach brings this same approach to residential living, introducing a private sanctuary for the senses in the heart of downtown West Palm Beach.
The project brings together a distinguished collective of global visionaries, with architecture by Pritzker Prize-winning Rem Koolhaas’ firm OMA, interiors by renowned design studio Yabu Pushelberg, and celebrated landscape architect Enzo Enea, marking the first collaboration of its kind between these four internationally acclaimed icons. The sculpted residential tower comprises 88 private residences, ranging from one- to four-bedroom layouts, along with a limited collection of penthouses. With every home conceived as a corner residence, the development’s architecture intentionally delivers multi-directional exposure from each home, allowing the residences to engage light, air, and views from multiple vantage points. Expansive sightlines unfold across the city skyline and surrounding waterways, while wraparound terraces in every residence extend living spaces outward and reinforce a seamless connection between indoors and out. Direct private elevator entry in most residences further defines an experience marked by a heightened sense of arrival discretion, and privacy.
“Introducing the first Banyan Tree in the United States represents a defining moment for both the brand and this partnership. West Palm Beach is emerging as a global residential destination – one defined by permanence, cultural depth, and long-term vision. This residential project reflects a highly deliberate collaboration with an unprecedented group of visionaries aligned around a singular ambition and shared pursuit of design excellence, enduring quality, and a deeply considered approach to living, developed to resonate for generations and contribute meaningfully to the future of West Palm Beach.”
Camilo Miguel Jr., Founder and CEO of Mast Capital
Architecture and interiors are grounded in natural materials, tactile restraint, and environmental responsibility, with carbon-conscious operations and long-term sustainability principles reflecting the Group’s ethos of environmental stewardship while supporting a more considered approach to residential living.
“The United States represents an important market for Banyan Group, and American travelers have long been among our most valued guests across our resorts worldwide. We are pleased to make our debut through Banyan Tree Residences West Palm Beach. The city’s cultural energy, strong sense of place, and growing appreciation for purposeful living align closely with our values, and we look forward to introducing our distinctive approach to branded residential living while contributing thoughtfully to its evolving residential landscape.”
Ho Kwon Ping, Founder and Executive Chairman of Banyan Group
Set within one of South Florida’s most walkable districts, the neighborhood places CityPlace, Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach Island, Worth Avenue, and the Intracoastal Waterway within easy reach, offering residents a rare balance between the serenity of a private retreat and the energy of the city, with access to upscale dining, a vibrant cultural scene, shopping, entertainment, and waterfront leisure at its doorstep.
“Banyan Tree Residences represents a pivotal moment for West Palm Beach, pairing an exceptional downtown address with the renowned legacy of Banyan Tree. The brand’s expansion into this market underscores the city’s emergence on the world stage, offering residents an experience that is both deeply connected to place and unmistakably international in character.”
Josh Simon, Co-Founder and Partner of Curated JCZM Development
The residential amenities extend the Banyan Tree brand experience into everyday living, where wellbeing, privacy, and hospitality shape a lifestyle of quiet restoration and connection. Spanning multiple levels, the expansive amenity offering includes a private porte cochère, a fully serviced resort-style pool, curated social and recreation spaces designed to foster meaningful connection, and many more acting as a direct extension from the home. Complementing these experiences is a comprehensive wellbeing ecosystem dedicated to balance and renewal, anchored by a wellness center and spa featuring deluxe treatment rooms, cryotherapy, a hammam, and tranquil spaces for meditation, creating a daily ritual of restoration and calm.
Through The Sanctuary Club, owners will enjoy preferred access to Banyan Group’s global ecosystem of more than 100 hotels and resorts and over 140 spas and galleries across more than 20 countries, with exclusive privileges and bespoke experiences that extend the West Palm Beach lifestyle onto the global stage.
Sales are exclusively led by Douglas Elliman Development Marketing, with residences starting at $1.9M. For more information, please visit the website, BanyanTreeResidencesWPB.com or call (561) 570-2395.
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