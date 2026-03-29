ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Partners With Top U.S. Padel Player Vinny Di Francesco

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, the leading luxury real estate brokerage along Florida’s East Coast, is proud to announce the brand's exclusive real estate sponsorship of Vinny Di Francesco, the top-ranked padel player in the United States. This collaboration coincides with two of Miami’s marquee sporting events—the Miami Open and the Miami Premier Padel P1—highlighting ONE Sotheby’s International Realty’s commitment to the intersection of luxury, lifestyle, and high-performance sport.
"Vinny Di Francesco embodies the drive and excellence that define our brand, making him the perfect partner as we lean into the incredible momentum of padel in our market and globally. This collaboration is a natural synergy to reinforce our firm’s deep-rooted connection to the sports and entertainment world."
Daniel de la Vega, President and CEO of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
As one of the fastest-growing international sports in the U.S., padel provides a strategic platform for the brand and its real estate advisors. The sponsorship aligns with the growth of the firm’s Sports & Entertainment Division, which specializes in concierge-level real estate services tailored to the unique needs of professional athletes, entertainers, and high-profile clientele.
ONE Sotheby’s International Realty will be featured across Di Francesco’s competitive season, further solidifying the brand’s presence within the elite padel community and its premier venues. By supporting Di Francesco, the Sports & Entertainment Division highlights its role as a key connector within the sports and entertainment ecosystem, offering clients and agents unique opportunities to engage directly with high-performance sports.
For more information about ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and its Sports & Entertainment Division, please visit onesothebysrealty.com.
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