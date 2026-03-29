Rosewood Hotel Group Introduced Inaugural Cohort of Rise to the Table

Rosewood Hotel Group proudly introduced the inaugural cohort of Rise to the Table, a global program dedicated to championing female leadership and shaping the future of hospitality. More than a development program, Rise to the Table stood as a cultural platform. It reflected Rosewood’s belief that hospitality is a force for good—one that shapes a future where people and place enrich one another—and committed to elevating innovative voices, fostering a dynamic community, and laying the canvas for the next generation of unique experiences.
Selected from a global pool of distinguished applicants, the 2026 cohort was a vibrant collective of 11 dynamic women from eight regions, representing a wide spectrum of restaurant disciplines, from culinary, bartending, and sommelier, to private clubs and service professionals. With diverse backgrounds and bold ideas, they embodied the next generation of leaders poised to shape the future of the industry. The inaugural cohort included:
Alexia van Breugel, Sous Chef at Sem, an inventive zero-waste restaurant in Lisbon
Caitlin Hall, Sommelier at The Perlant, a private social club in Atlanta shaped by a deep appreciation for food and wine
Feyikewa Animashaun, Chef and Entrepreneur behind Ajoje Social and Kewa's Kitchen, showcasing contemporary Asian and Nigerian cuisine in Lagos
Joyeta Ng, Sous Chef at Poon's, presenting refined modern Cantonese comfort cuisine in England
Karla Cardoso, CEO of Drinktivity, a Brazilian bartending community transforming cocktail culture into memorable storytelling
Leigh-Ann Luckett, Co-Founder of Crushed Wine Bar + Retail, a progressive sustainable wine destination in the heart of Hong Kong
Lelani Lewis, Founder and Creative Director of Nyam and Atelier Code Noir, Amsterdam-based experiences weaving Caribbean heritage with immersive dining
Marie Mitchell, Entrepreneur, Chef and award-winning Writer elevating British-Caribbean cuisine in the United Kingdom
Rochelle Lawrence, Coffee Entrepreneur behind Brew, a flourishing coffee brand in the British Virgin Islands
Stephanie Bonnin, Owner and Chef of Patio Tropical in New York City, renowned for vibrant Caribbean-Colombian culinary artistry
Tania Yabra, Executive Pastry Chef at Restaurant Wils, Wils Bakery Café and Restaurant Rijks in Amsterdam
At the heart of Rise to the Table was a yearlong mentorship model pairing each participant with senior leaders from across Rosewood’s global portfolio. What set it apart was unfettered access. From tenured Managing Directors to dynamic Heads of Bars and Executive Chefs, each mentee had been hand matched with a powerhouse Rosewood professional whose unique skillset and experiences suited their specific aspirations. Through personalized guidance, leadership coaching, and curated learning opportunities, the program was meticulously designed to equip participants with the skills, confidence and connections required to advance their careers.
The program commenced the first week of March 2026 in Hong Kong. As Rosewood’s home and one of hospitality’s most creative cultural hubs, the city served as the ultimate destination for the inaugural cohort to gather for a week-long immersive residency. From March 2–6, 2026, participants engaged in interactive workshops, private restaurant visits, strategy sessions and additional creative exchanges with leading figures in culinary and beverage innovation, reflecting an ideology that professional growth flourishes at the intersection of cultural exchange, business insight and inspired dialogue. Leveraging Rosewood’s extensive network of industry experts, the residency included guest speakers and excursions hosted by several pioneers in the hospitality and food and beverage spaces, from Emily Wines, one of only 290 Master Sommeliers in the world to Shane Osborn, owner of the Michelin-starred Hong Kong restaurant Arcane. With lifetimes of triumphs, lessons, and resilience, they were brought into the journey to inspire, empower and ignite the passion of the mentees during this transformative week.
The residency culminated in a celebratory finale dinner on March 6, 2026, hosted at Rosewood Hong Kong. Envisioned as a family-style gathering centered on connection and community, the evening brought together Rosewood leadership, the distinguished mentors, industry visionaries and friends of the brand to honor the cohort and celebrate the promise of women within hospitality.
"With Rise to the Table, our vision is to cultivate an ecosystem where talent meets opportunity, empowering a new generation of women to not only navigate the hospitality industry but to redefine its future with purpose and resilience.”
Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer, Rosewood Hotel Group and Chairperson, Rosewood Foundation
"Rise to the Table was conceived to transcend mere inspiration and cultivate enduring, meaningful opportunity. This inaugural group of mentees represents the extraordinary talent and rich diversity that defines the future of our space. By uniting them with distinguished global mentors, immersive learning experiences and a powerful constellation of support, we are not only nurturing individual careers but also fostering a more equitable and resilient industry for generations to come."
Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed, Vice President of Impact and Sustainability at Rosewood Hotel Group and Board of Directors, Rosewood Foundation
Rise to the Table arrived at a pivotal moment for the industry, responding to a need for bold voices and visionary leadership that can shape how dining, culture and hospitality converge on the world stage. By elevating emerging talent and creating new pathways for development, mentorship and visibility, the program established a foundation for meaningful impact—ensuring that the next generation of leaders embodies the diversity, dynamism and forward-looking spirit of the communities they serve.
Rise to the Table was the latest initiative from Rosewood Foundation, Rosewood Hotel Group’s philanthropic expression that is dedicated to making the places it touches more accessible, equitable and sustainable. It is guided by two core pillars: Women and Young People in Employment, which seeks to remove barriers to opportunity through upskilling, mentorship, scholarships and childcare support; and Innovation in Circularity, which accelerates sustainable solutions by connecting entrepreneurs to expertise, funding and visibility, supporting the transition toward a circular economy. Since its inception in 2022, Rosewood Foundation has upskilled more than 300 women and young people across 13 countries and empowered over 60 entrepreneurs to drive circular solutions. As the brand deepened its purpose-driven journey, Rosewood Foundation remained committed to fostering lasting impact across communities far beyond the Rosewood Hotel Group portfolio.
For further information about Rise to the Table and Rosewood’s global impact initiatives, please visit rosewoodhotelgroup.com.
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