Rosewood Hotel Group Introduced Inaugural Cohort of Rise to the Table

The program commenced the first week of March 2026 in Hong Kong. As Rosewood’s home and one of hospitality’s most creative cultural hubs, the city served as the ultimate destination for the inaugural cohort to gather for a week-long immersive residency. From March 2–6, 2026, participants engaged in interactive workshops, private restaurant visits, strategy sessions and additional creative exchanges with leading figures in culinary and beverage innovation, reflecting an ideology that professional growth flourishes at the intersection of cultural exchange, business insight and inspired dialogue. Leveraging Rosewood’s extensive network of industry experts, the residency included guest speakers and excursions hosted by several pioneers in the hospitality and food and beverage spaces, from Emily Wines, one of only 290 Master Sommeliers in the world to Shane Osborn, owner of the Michelin-starred Hong Kong restaurant Arcane. With lifetimes of triumphs, lessons, and resilience, they were brought into the journey to inspire, empower and ignite the passion of the mentees during this transformative week.