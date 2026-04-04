Graze Craze Opens New Charcuterie Store in Downtown Miami

Graze Craze®, leading creator of artfully designed grazing boards and boxes that turn any gathering into an extra special event, has opened a new charcuterie shop minutes from Miami’s internationally famed Design District. The 850-square-foot store, located at 4856 NW Second Ave. in the Wynwood neighborhood, offers a varied menu that enables customers to “Celebrate Everything” in delicious new ways.
The shop is owned and operated by Kiki De Jager, a local wellness entrepreneur and former corporate marketing executive who enjoys helping people slow down, reconnect and enjoy life through meaningful moments.
“What excites me the most is creating experiences that bring people together, and Graze Craze allows us to create those through beautifully curated food experiences for events across Miami. We stand out because of our unique combination of quality ingredients and stunning presentation.”
De Jager
Graze Craze boards are thoughtfully designed by trained Grazologists™ using premium Boar’s Head® meats, cheeses, fresh produce, house-made dips, sweet treats, and more. Each offering is crafted for flavor, balance, and artful presentation, perfect for celebrations, gifts, business meetings, or casual get-togethers. The Graze Craze Downtown Miami menu includes signature favorites:
Gone Grazey: A well-balanced mix of cured meats, cheeses, crackers, fruits, veggies, and more – the best way to sample a little of everything.
Vegegrazian: A vibrant vegetarian option loaded with seasonal produce and bold flavors from house-made dips.
Sweet & Grazey: A decadent spread for dessert lovers, with chocolate, fruit, cookies, and indulgent dips.
“Gone Grazey is one of my favorites because it truly captures the spirit of the brand. It’s the perfect mix of ingredients and becomes a beautiful centerpiece encouraging people to slow down, enjoy great food, and connect with each other.”
De Jager
De Jager was born in Shanghai, China, where she learned to value the sense of connection and celebration that came from gathering around the table. She later moved to the U.S. with her family and worked in IT and marketing for companies including major travel cruise lines. De Jager later launched several beauty and wellness businesses where she became skilled in hospitality, branding, service design and creation of elevated customer experiences that focus on connection, self-care, and lifestyle. She is the current owner of Miami-based Bamboo Beauty & Wellness.
Graze Craze boards are available in a variety of sizes, perfect for a date night or small gathering, to a large spread fit for parties and events. Custom orders are welcome, and every board is made fresh to order. In-store pickup and local delivery are available.
It’s open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Delivery is available from Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, ezCater and DeliverThat, and De Jager’s team also delivers orders in the store’s branded box truck.
For more information, call 786-606-2722 or visit GrazeCraze.com. Follow along on Instagram at GrazeCraze_Downtown_Miami or on Facebook at GrazeCrazeDowntownMiamiFL for updates and board inspiration.
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