Graze Craze Opens New Charcuterie Store in Downtown Miami

De Jager was born in Shanghai, China, where she learned to value the sense of connection and celebration that came from gathering around the table. She later moved to the U.S. with her family and worked in IT and marketing for companies including major travel cruise lines. De Jager later launched several beauty and wellness businesses where she became skilled in hospitality, branding, service design and creation of elevated customer experiences that focus on connection, self-care, and lifestyle. She is the current owner of Miami-based Bamboo Beauty & Wellness.