Bored Cuban Opens in South Miami, 305 Day Ribbon Cutting Set for March 5
Bored Cuban, the first cutting-edge NFT inspired Cuban Fast Casual Restaurant, is now open at 5812 Sunset Dr., marking the brand’s third location and its first in South Miami. The restaurant began service this week and will officially celebrate with a ribbon cutting and Cafecito Toast on March 5, 2026, at 3:05 p.m., alongside South Miami leaders in honor of 305 Day.
For founder Eric Castellanos, the opening is more than growth. It is personal. “This is my neighborhood store,” Castellanos said. “To bring Bored Cuban to South Miami, near my alma mater and the community that shaped me, is incredibly meaningful. We built this brand around Miami culture. Now we get to serve it at home.”
The debut comes as Bored Cuban’s flagship LeJeune Road location marks two years since its 2024 launch, when the concept first introduced its blend of Cuban heritage, digital art influence and modern Miami identity to the market
Since then, the brand expanded with a Brickell pop up inside Latin Cafe 2000 and now establishes a permanent presence along Sunset Drive, serving Coral Gables, Coconut Grove, South Miami and surrounding neighborhoods.
A Modern Cuban Menu
The South Miami location mirrors the format of the original while expanding its offerings. The restaurant is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, delivering a menu that modernizes Cuban staples without losing authenticity.
Among its signature PIXAs, aka flatbreads, are:
Hot Honey, with homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, cantimpalo and hot honey drizzle
Cubano, with creamy mustard base, ham, shredded pork, mozzarella and pickles
Chicken Vaca Frita, with homemade tomato sauce, shredded chicken with onion mojo, cilantro aioli drizzle and mozzarella
Lechon, with chimichurri sauce, slow roasted pork with onion mojo, sweet plantains and mozzarella
Vaca Frita, with cilantro aioli base, grilled shredded beef with onion mojo, sweet plantains and mozzarella
Classic, with homemade tomato sauce and mozzarella
Guests may also build their own Pixa with sauces including cilantro aioli, chimichurri and creamy mustard, and add toppings such as lechon, vaca frita, cantimpalo, sweet plantains, sliced croquetas or bacon.
The sandwich lineup includes:
EL Smash, two beef and pork patties with diced onions, Swiss cheese, crispy potato stix and guava sriracha ketchup on a toasted Cuban bun - also Burger Beast approved
Cubano, with ham, shredded pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and creamy mustard on toasted Cuban bread
Chicken Club, with grilled chicken breast, Swiss cheese, bacon, greens, tomato and cilantro aioli
Pan Con Lechon, slow roasted pork with onion mojo and spicy ish mayo on toasted Cuban bread
Pan Con Bistec, grilled steak with onions, crispy potato stix and spicy ish mayo
El Pio Pio, a spicy crispy chicken sandwich
The brand’s signature 305 Bowl remains a top seller, built with white rice, black beans, mixed greens, tomatoes, diced sweet plantains and a choice of protein and sauce. Guests can also opt for Mutant Greens or build their own wrap or bowl with proteins including croquetas, lechon, chopped chicken breast, chicken vaca frita, vaca frita or steak.
New and only in the South Miami location are expanded Cuban Classics platters, including palomilla steak and lechon asado, reinforcing the brand’s connection to traditional homestyle Cuban cooking in a fast casual setting.
Breakfast is served all day, featuring B Fast wraps and bowls with eggs, crispy bacon, mixed greens, tomato and feta cheese, B Fast sandwiches on Cuban roll or croissant, Ranchero wraps and bowls, Peanut Butter Toast and classic tostadas. Acai bowl options include OG Acai, PB Acai and Dragon Berry Acai.
The bake shop continues to produce house made favorites such as croquetas, baked empanadas, ham and cheese croissants, pan de bono, pastelitos, monkey bread and the Cuban Pop Tart with guava and cheese. Desserts include caramel flan, arroz con leche and cuatro leches cake. The Lil Apes kids menu offers Lil Smash, Lil Bowl and Lil Dilla options.
A Coffee Program Built for Miami
In a city that runs on cafecito, Bored Cuban treats coffee as a pillar of the experience. The South Miami location serves traditional Café Cubano, Coladas, Cortaditos, Café con Leche, Cappuccino and Café Americano, available with whole, evaporated, oat or almond milk.
Cold options include Iced Café con Leche and Iced Coffee, while modern interpretations have become fan favorites. The Brown Sugar Shaken Cafecito and Caramel Shaken Cafecito offer a contemporary take on the classic. The Whipped Cubano layers whipped Cuban coffee over milk and ice, bridging tradition and trend.
The beverage menu also features café driven shakes and smoothies such as the Café Mocha Tido, made with Cuban coffee, chocolate ice cream and condensed milk, alongside options like Chunky Monkey, Acai Oasis, Strawberry Sunrise and Pitaya Paradise.
In a Miami dining landscape increasingly defined by high ticket concepts, Bored Cuban positions itself as an accessible alternative, delivering bold flavor and cultural relevance at approachable price points for families, students and everyday locals.
Art With Local Impact
The Sunset Drive space features original artwork by Miami based artist Friks84, whose work has become a recognizable force in the city’s creative landscape. Known for collaborations with the Miami Heat, the Florida Panthers and other major South Florida brands, Friks84 has partnered with Bored Cuban for more than two years, shaping its visual merchandise identity.
His murals, including oversized ape imagery and Miami inspired graphics, anchor the restaurant’s immersive design. At the South Miami location, additional “EL U” inspired artwork and merchandise pay homage to the nearby University of Miami and Castellanos’ alma mater, with select pieces available for purchase.
305 Day Ribbon Cutting
Bored Cuban will host its official ribbon cutting and Cafecito Toast on March 5, 2026, at 3:05 p.m., in celebration of 305 Day. The event will include South Miami leaders and an appearance by the brand’s mascot, Manolo. All open to the public.
The first 100 guests that day will receive a complimentary 305 Bowl of their choice (wrap or bowl), one per person, dine in only.
Location: 5812 Sunset Dr.South Miami, FL 33143
Bored Cuban locations:
Social Media: Follow @BoredCuban on Instagram
Original Location: 831 NW 42nd Avenue (LeJeune), Miami, FL 33126 | Brickell Location 1053 Brickell Plaza, Miami, FL 33131 (Take Out Ventanita, online and Uber Deliver Only)
Hours: Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily, available on most delivery apps
For updates, menus and merchandise, visit www.boredcuban.com and follow @BoredCuban on social media.
