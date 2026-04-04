Related Group Completes The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa, Setting New Standard for Luxury Living on Bayshore

Internationally acclaimed real estate developer Related Group (Related) today announced the completion of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa (The Residences), marking the delivery of Tower II and the full realization of the esteemed brand’s first residential offering in the city. Rising along the iconic Bayshore Drive, the two-tower development introduces a new benchmark for elevated living in Tampa Bay, seamlessly pairing world-class design with the legendary service synonymous with The Ritz-Carlton.
Now welcoming residents, Tower II showcases Tampa’s transformation from a quietly growing city into a nationally recognized destination for luxury living. Featuring 94 condominiums and five exclusive villas, only a few residences remain available as the tower continues to attract buyers with its spacious floor plans reaching up to 5,700 square feet, elegant design and the full‑service Ritz‑Carlton lifestyle.
Designed by renowned Arquitectonica with interiors by the award-winning boutique firm Meyer Davis, each residence is crafted as a “mansion in the sky.” Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of Hillsborough Bay and Downtown Tampa, while wrap-around terraces and open living areas seamlessly blend indoor and outdoor spaces. The kitchens and shared living spaces are equally impressive, crafted for entertaining with custom-designed Italian cabinetry, high-end finishes and Sub-zero and Wolf appliances.
“The completion of Tower II marks a major milestone not only for Related, but for Tampa as a whole. This has been a long and deliberate journey – from vision and design through years of development – driven by a commitment to do something truly lasting for the city. With both towers now complete, the result is a residential address that raises the bar for luxury living in the Bay, validated by strong buyer demand and reflecting Tampa’s emergence as a market ready for branded, service-driven residences.”
Nick Pérez, President of Related’s Condominium Division
Related’s commitment to curating an extraordinary lifestyle experience rooted in the Ritz-Carlton brand radiates throughout every facet of Tower II. Residents enjoy 24/7 access to a comprehensive suite of Ritz-Carlton services and amenities, including the brand’s legendary 24/7 concierge service, where every detail is anticipated and personalized to residents’ needs.
A robust wellness package features on-demand spa treatment rooms, as well as dedicated steam rooms and saunas catering to both men and women. For those who embrace a more active lifestyle, a selection of top-notch amenities awaits, spanning from a state-of-the-art gym and fitness studio to a scenic on-site dog park. Sports enthusiasts can also take advantage of the pickleball and regulation-size tennis courts, as well as a professional-grade golf simulator.
For everyday living, residents can enjoy a daily breakfast service to begin the day, whether gathering with neighbors or savoring a quiet morning. Throughout the day, an on-demand mobile ordering platform allows residents to order a selection of simple meals directly from their phones. Orders are prepared with the same attention to quality and presentation synonymous with the Ritz-Carlton name and delivered to select amenity spaces, ensuring effortless dining throughout the day.
A standout feature of the property is its expansive rooftop terrace, complete with a fully stocked bar and generous viewing deck offering panoramic vistas and an abundance of space for relaxation and entertainment. Outdoors, lush greenery by landscape architect Enzo Enea creates a serene oasis within the vibrant city.
Complementing the development’s grandeur is a bespoke art collection comprising more than 50 distinct works. Curated with the same level of intention and sophistication found throughout the property, the collection is anchored by a one-of-a-kind lobby installation by Miami-based artist Lauren Shapiro. Created exclusively for The Residences, Water Lilies serves as a striking focal point to welcome residents home. The centerpiece is joined by an exceptional selection by artists from across the U.S. and Latin America, including Robert Indiana, Markus Linnenbrink, whose SLS Brickell “drip” mural drew significant attention, Alex Katz, Rachel Eulena Williams, Pae White and Massimo Vitali. Together, the collection weaves a richly layered narrative rooted in place, culture and contemporary artistic expression.
Pricing for The Residences Tower II ranges from $1.89 million to $7.85 million, with the model residence now open for private tours. Designed by Tampa-based Oxford Design Studio, known for creating layered, welcoming environments through a mix of contemporary art, classic silhouettes and thoughtful detailing, the spacious four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath residence offers prospective buyers an immersive introduction to the development. Oxford Design Studio’s approach reflects the rhythm and vibrancy of Tampa, seamlessly blending comfort, elegance and style throughout each home.
Powering Tampa Bay’s Renaissance: Related Group’s Enduring Commitment
The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa marks the latest chapter in Related’s deep investment to Tampa Bay, whose long-term commitment to the region now exceeds $1.5 billion. Spanning ultra-luxury residences, mixed-income communities and affordable and workforce housing, Related’s portfolio reflects a holistic approach to growth that prioritizes design excellence, community impact and economic inclusivity. Signature transformative projects demonstrating this impact include Canopy at West River, which will deliver 384 newly built affordable apartments this winter, and Rome Yards, a 954-unit mixed-use community on track to deliver later this year. In 2025, the team completed Manor Riverside, a 360-unit upscale rental community located adjacent to West River and Rome Yards, anchoring a walkable riverfront corridor and connecting residents to parks, downtown Tampa and emerging mixed-use destinations.
Beyond residential development, the firm has made meaningful contributions to Tampa’s cultural and civic landscape, including a recent gift by Related’s Founder, Chairman and CEO, Jorge Pérez, of a sculpture by Colombian artist Fernando Botero to the city and a $1 million donation to the Tampa Museum of Art. Related is also investing more than $8 million in enhancements to the Tampa Riverwalk, including the creation of a new pedestrian underpass beneath the Kennedy Boulevard Bridge to improve connectivity and accessibility.
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