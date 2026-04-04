Related Group Completes The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Tampa, Setting New Standard for Luxury Living on Bayshore

“The completion of Tower II marks a major milestone not only for Related, but for Tampa as a whole. This has been a long and deliberate journey – from vision and design through years of development – driven by a commitment to do something truly lasting for the city. With both towers now complete, the result is a residential address that raises the bar for luxury living in the Bay, validated by strong buyer demand and reflecting Tampa’s emergence as a market ready for branded, service-driven residences.”

Nick Pérez, President of Related’s Condominium Division