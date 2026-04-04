Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette Names Ben Hillan Executive Chef, Ushering in a New Era of Live-Fire Coastal Cuisine

Ushering in a new era of live-fire coastal cuisine shaped by the rhythms of Monterey Bay, The Sanctuary Beach Resort is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Hillan as Executive Chef at Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette. With over a decade of experience across California’s Central Coast, Hillan brings a hands-on, ingredient-first philosophy rooted in wood-fired technique, hyper-local sourcing, and the resort’s rare setting within the protected Marina Dunes Preserve.
A Santa Cruz native, Chef Hillan’s career spans roles at Seascape Beach Resort under Chef Karl Staub and Roy’s at Pebble Beach under Chef Pablo Mellin. He has since held leadership roles, including Executive Chef and General Manager at Humble Sea Tavern, and Executive Chef positions at Esteban’s at Casa Munras and Seascape Beach Resort, shaping a culinary perspective grounded in regional sourcing and elevated coastal cuisine. Chef Hillan’s approach is driven by close, ongoing relationships with regional fishermen, farmers, and purveyors, allowing menus to evolve naturally based on what is fresh, in season, and responsibly harvested. The kitchen operates with built-in flexibility, from sourcing daily catch to crafting produce-driven dishes, while practices such as whole-animal utilization and short transport times ensure peak flavor and freshness while minimizing waste. Each ingredient carries a direct line back to its origin, shaping not only what appears on the plate, but how it is prepared.
“Sustainability is not a trend for us; it’s a responsibility. We work directly with local farms and fishermen, build our menus around what’s in season, and utilize every part of what comes into the kitchen, from whole-animal and whole-product usage to repurposing trim into stocks and other preparations. It’s about protecting the ecosystem that makes this place possible while delivering food that tastes better because of it.”
Executive Chef Ben Hillan
Uniquely positioned within the Marina Dunes Preserve, Salt Wood’s culinary program is directly informed by its surrounding landscape. The dunes create a rare coastal microclimate that influences both sourcing and flavor, from briny, locally harvested seaweed incorporated into dishes and desserts to the broader ecosystem that shapes the region’s seafood and produce. The result is a dining experience inherently tied to place, one that cannot be replicated beyond this one-of-a-kind stretch of coastline.
At the center of the restaurant, spanning three distinct settings: a full-service dining room, lively bar and lounge, and an al fresco patio, is a live-fire kitchen and experiential oyster bar, where raw and grilled oysters and wood-fired preparations define both an ever-evolving menu and the guest experience. Guests can gather at the bar-top seating to watch dishes come to life over an open flame, from ember-roasted prawns to fire-kissed meats and smoked elements that bring depth and finish to each plate, as the space flows effortlessly from intimate patio cocktails to larger-group gatherings and private dining experiences. Complementing the culinary program is a thoughtful beverage offering featuring seasonal cocktails, a curated wine list, and daily happy hour offerings designed to pair seamlessly with the seafood and grill menu. In partnership with Chandon, the beverage program adds an approachable layer of elegance, reinforcing Salt Wood’s balance of upscale yet relaxed coastal dining. More than a visual focal point, the wood-fired program shapes the restaurant’s identity, creating a bold, layered flavor profile that sets Salt Wood apart from traditional coastal seafood restaurants and invites interaction, warmth, and connection.
Hillan’s menus reflect what he describes as “refined coastal cuisine that feels both elevated and familiar,” designed to meet guests in any moment, from oysters and cocktails at the bar to celebratory dinners or relaxed meals after a day on the dunes. The experience balances technique-driven cooking with a sense of ease, allowing the restaurant to move seamlessly between casual and occasion-driven dining.
Seasonal highlights showcase the Central Coast’s Spring bounty, with dishes such as Steamed Mussels with fennel sausage and tomato broth, Hamachi Crudo with ponzu and local wasabi, and Clam Bucatini with braised fennel and white wine. Wood-fired preparations, including Pacific Swordfish with brown butter, artichoke hearts, and Castelvetrano olives, alongside ember-roasted prawns with nori butter, labneh, and mint, which are enhanced by subtle smoke, char, and fire-driven depth. Looking ahead to the summer of 2026, the culinary program will continue to evolve with expanded seasonal menus celebrating the best of Monterey Bay and the Central Coast, complemented by alongside interactive offerings such as chef-led tastings and ingredient showcases designed to bring greater transparency and connection to how dishes are sourced and prepared, as well as wellness-forward choices that balance healthy living without sacrificing flavor or sophistication.
“At Salt Wood, we want guests to feel connected; to the ingredients, to this place, and to the energy of the kitchen. Whether you’re seated at the bar watching dishes come to life over open flame or sharing a meal after a day on the dunes, the experience should always feel warm, memorable, and distinctly tied to the coast.”
Executive Chef Ben Hillan
Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette is open daily for happy hour from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM, followed by dinner service from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM (Sunday through Thursday) and 5:00 PM to 9:30 PM (Friday and Saturday), with weekend brunch served Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.
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