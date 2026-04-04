SuperRare × objkt Launch Landmark Digital Art Festival Bridging Poetry, Tech and Blockchain

APRIL 16 – 29, 2026
SuperRare, in collaboration with objkt, the largest digital art marketplace on Tezos, are proud to announce the SuperRare × objkt Digital Art Festival at Offline Gallery. Running from April 16 to April 29, this landmark event marks the first major, deliberate convergence of the two most influential platforms in digital art history.
In celebration of National Poetry Month, The festival will open with Sasha Stiles, a pioneering voice of the generative age who advances poetic language as a vital medium for our time. Extending the text-based lineage of artists like Jenny Holzer and Ed Ruscha into the technocultural conditions of the 21st century, Stiles presents a curated selection from A LIVING POEM. Originally presented on MoMA’s Digital Wall (2025–2026) this work is an evolving engine for expression that integrates verse, voice, and visuals. The exhibition features a selection of moving images and stills on objkt, as well as 24 One-of-One Hybrid Artifacts: unique framed prints capturing singular, timestamped moments from the poem’s live cycle, each linked to a blockchain-based certificate of authenticity on SuperRare.
“The collaboration between SuperRare and objkt creates a sense of unity across platforms and across chains, marking a new era for the digital art movement. It’s a celebration of the pioneers who built this space, while making room for a new generation of emerging artists.”
Mika Bar-On Nesher, Director at Offline
“This moment speaks to a broader convergence - not just of platforms, but of ideas, communities, and creative languages. Supporting the Tezos ecosystem has always meant nurturing these intersections, and it’s powerful to see them take shape in a context that bridges the poetic and the technological.”
Aleksandra Artamonovskaja, Head of Arts, Trilitech, Tezos Ecosystem
APRIL 16: Sasha Stiles A Living Poem Opening Reception (6–9 PM)
APRIL 24: Osinachi Saints & Common Citizens Opening (6–8 PM)
APRIL 28: Group show showcasing emerging digital artists
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