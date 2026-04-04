Tennis Legends Rally at Continuum Miami Beach to Support ITHF ‘Be Legendary’ Youth Initiative

Continuum, South Florida’s premier resort-style oceanfront residences in Miami Beach, presented the Fourth Annual Continuum Tennis Fundraiser on Saturday, March 28th, benefitting the next generation of talent and youth programming in South Florida, nationwide and across the globe.
Some of the biggest names from the tennis world joined executives from the International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) and Continuum residents for a morning of practice sessions and on-court entertainment to benefit the ITHF’s Be Legendary global youth initiative. Hall of Famers and doubles legends, the Bryan Brothers, joined the former world number two ranked player and BNP Paribas Open tournament director, Tommy Haas, to put attendees through their paces on the lavish clay courts of the Continuum Tennis Center.
Ticket holders were invited to a pre-game breakfast on The Patio lawn, featuring a silent auction and meet-and-greet with the tennis icons, together with International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO, Dan Faber, and Executive Vice President of Revenue, Jeff Harrison. A light-hearted morning of on-court conditioning and competitive gameplay allowed participants to rotate and play with Tommy Haas and the Bryan Brothers, who each hosted a court of fun drills and games for residents to enjoy. The on-court activity was followed by a postgame lunch party and trophy presentation to winners Shelly Bressler (Most Improved Player), Lu Goldman (Best Team Player), and Isabelle Rovner (Best Put Away Shot). All participants received a gift bag of products from event sponsor, Augustinus Bader skincare.
“Raising funds for the ITHF initiative ‘Be Legendary’ turned-out to be a great time for an even better cause. My co-organizer, Stacey Cooper, and I couldn’t be prouder of the work we’ve done and look forward to doing it again next year.”
Steven Michaelson- Event Organizer
“The International Tennis Hall of Fame is incredibly grateful to Continuum and Steve Michaelson for their commitment to our Be Legendary program. The support from the South Florida community is essential in helping us inspire and provide opportunities for the next generation of talent, both locally and globally.”
Dan Faber, CEO at International Tennis Hall of Fame
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