Michelin-Star Talent Leads New Culinary Era at Grand Velas Riviera Maya with Nahúm Velasco and Crescenciano Nerey

Grand Velas Riviera Maya announces Nahúm Velasco has been elevated to Creative Gastronomic Director to lead the resort's overarching culinary vision, while Crescenciano Nerey Encarnación has been appointed Executive Chef. After most recently leading the hotel’s Cocina de Autor to a MICHELIN star for the second consecutive year, Velasco will now oversee menu development, gastronomic research, and the conceptual direction of all dining experiences across Grand Velas Riviera Maya. In his new role, Chef Nerey - who was part of the hotel’s original opening team in 2008 - returns to Grand Velas to oversee culinary operations at the hotel inclusive of five gourmet specialty restaurants, multiple bars, 24-hour in-suite service, and extensive catering operations. Together, they bring a combined wealth of world-class experience, institutional knowledge, and a shared vision of gastronomic excellence to elevate the resort's celebrated offerings.
Originally from Mexico City, Chef Velasco's passion for food took root at an early age, with family life centered around the kitchen. At 17, he committed himself to the culinary arts, formalizing his training at the Ambrosia Culinary Center before embarking on an international journey that would define his career. His path led him to Spain, followed by a transformative chapter in Copenhagen, where he honed his craft under the legendary Chef Rasmus Kofoed at the three-MICHELIN-starred restaurant Geranium. Returning to Latin America, Chef Velasco joined Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya as a cook. He later brought his refined expertise to Passion by Martin Berasategui in Punta Cana before being personally invited back by consulting chefs Mikel Alonso and Bruno Oteiza to help co-lead Cocina de Autor as Executive Chef in 2024. That same year, with the arrival of the MICHELIN Guide México, Cocina de Autor was awarded one Michelin Star, a landmark recognition of the team's dedication to culinary craft. In 2025, Cocina de Autor Riviera Maya retained its Michelin star and was honored with the prestigious MICHELIN Guide Service Award, recognizing the team’s seamless blend of fine dining and heartfelt hospitality.
With more than three decades of experience in the hospitality and culinary industry, Chef Nerey brings an extraordinary depth of knowledge in luxury hotel operations, opening teams, and large-scale gastronomic concepts. His career has taken him through some of Mexico's most prestigious properties, including Four Seasons, Mahekal Beach Resort, as well as multiple Grand Velas properties, including Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, where he served as Executive Sous Chef, and Grand Velas Riviera Maya itself, where he was part of the original opening team in 2008. Throughout his career, Chef Nerey has participated in numerous hotel openings, many of them recognized with AAA Four and Five Diamond Awards. He is an active member of Les Toques Blanches, reflecting his unwavering commitment to culinary excellence and professional development. His expertise spans both operational and administrative kitchen management, with a strong focus on quality, consistency, and team leadership.
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